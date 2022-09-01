Can Seamers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, and Forecasts To 2028

Can Seamers Industry Overview

The global can seamers market size was estimated at USD 495.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Rising consumer awareness about health and wellness coupled with increasing demand for packaged food and beverage products are projected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Major economies around the globe including the U.S., Germany, France, India, China, and Brazil were largely hit by the pandemic which had resulted in a temporary closure of many industrial facilities in 2020. The economic slowdown caused during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The market was negatively impacted in the U.S. by the coronavirus outbreak on numerous fronts, including lowered demand and productivity, operational and supply chain disruptions, and potentially tightening credit markets. However, the rising demand for canned food products is expected to create opportunities for can seamers over the forecast period.

Rising awareness regarding sustainability among consumers worldwide has significantly increased in the past few years, which is prompting food and beverage manufacturers and consumer brands to opt for environment-friendly packaging materials. Consequently, aluminum and metal cans are likely to witness significant demand. Thus, the rising demand for metal cans is expected to boost the growth of the can seamer market over the forecast period.

Metals cans are hermetically sealed and provide resistance to irregular handling and transportation. These cans exhibit good shelf life along with high recyclability. Metal cans offer protection to food by providing resistance against exposure to gases, moisture, and light. Thus, the rising demand for canned products is likely to trigger the demand for can seamers over the forecast period.

There are numerous low-cost substitutes for aluminum cans, such as plastic pouches, glass jars, and plastic bottles. Although the consumers are moving toward sustainable and environmental-friendly packaging, the middle- and lower-middle-income groups have largely been adopting the former due to their low-price advantage. These factors are projected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

June 2019: Ferrum AG, acquired Brazilian bases company Polypack to expand its market reach in South America.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global can seamers market include:

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

Ferrum Ltd.

Bubber Machine Tools

Innovus Engineering Ltd,

SHIN I MACHINERY WORKS CO., LTD.

Dixie Canner Co.

JK Somme

JBT

Ezquerra

MontajesConserveros de Galicia S.L

Swiss Can Machinery AG

Lanico-Maschinenbau Otto Niemsch GmbH

