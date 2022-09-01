Phototherapy Devices Market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031

As per industry analysis on phototherapy devices by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, reaching US$ 1.5 Bn in valuation.

Phototherapy uses light of a certain wavelength for the treatment of chronic disorders. For the treatment of skin problems and the management of neonatal jaundice cases, phototherapy devices include light-emitting diodes, fiber optics, and conventional lamps. Phototherapy units range in size from handheld to desktop devices for spot treatment of tiny areas to cabinets to walk-in units for full-body treatment.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), neonatal jaundice affects 60% to 80 % of healthy babies. Phototherapy devices are effective in the treatment of neonatal jaundice, a disorder that affects newborns with excessive bilirubin levels.

Growing adoption of LED-based phototherapy equipment and technologically advanced products is anticipated to boost demand for phototherapy devices over the next ten years.

Phototherapy Devices Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Phototherapy Devices market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Phototherapy Devices market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Phototherapy Devices supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Pulse Oximeters, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of automotive transmission systems, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering automotive transmission systems has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the automotive transmission system domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Phototherapy Devices: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Phototherapy Devices demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Phototherapy Devices. As per the study, the demand for Phototherapy Devices will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Phototherapy Devices. As per the study, the demand for Phototherapy Devices will grow through 2029. Phototherapy Devices historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Phototherapy Devices consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Phototherapy Devices Market Segmentations:

Product Type LED-based Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices Fiber Optic Phototherapy Devices Others Full-body Phototherapy Devices Partial-body Phototherapy Devices Mobile Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Infant Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Compact Fluorescent Lamp Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Fluorescent Lamp

Light Type White Light Phototherapy Devices Red Light Phototherapy Devices Blue Light Phototherapy Devices Others

Application Use of Phototherapy Devices for Skin Disease Treatment Use of Phototherapy Devices for Psoriasis Use of Phototherapy Devices for Vitiligo Use of Phototherapy Devices for Eczema Use of Phototherapy Devices for Neonatal Jaundice Management Use of Phototherapy Device for Scleroderma Use of Phototherapy Device for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Use of Phototherapy Device for Skin Cancer Use of Phototherapy Device for Sterilization

End User Use of Phototherapy Devices in Hospitals Use of Phototherapy Devices for Home Care Settings Use of Phototherapy Devices for Dermatology Clinics



