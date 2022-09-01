Cutting Balloon Catheter Market Playing Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2021- 2031

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global cutting balloon catheter market is anticipated to top US$ 260 Mn by 2031, progressing at a CAGR over 4% over the next ten years.

Cutting balloon catheters are advanced surgical devices used in peripheral and cardiac procedures. Because of ongoing medical technology research & development, a wide range of cutting-edge catheters are now available in the market. Use of these catheters in the healthcare industry has been steadily increasing, and these devices have become an important part of medical diagnosis and treatment.

Upsurge in surgical procedures is a key factor driving market expansion. The market for cutting balloon catheters is also growing due to rising geriatric population, growing number of minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing hospitalization due to rise in cardiovascular disorders.

Furthermore, rising advancements in technology and innovation in healthcare devices, increase in the number of catheterization laboratories, and expanding emerging markets will pave the way for new opportunities for cutting balloon catheter manufacturers over the coming years.

Cutting Balloon Catheter Market – Scope of Report:

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers are focusing on the research & development of technologically advanced medical devices to provide consumers with more precise and effective care. To broaden their scope of application, major providers will strive to provide effective services for both, chronic and acute diseases. They’re also attempting to lower the high prices of cutting balloon catheters.

New products with more patient-centric benefits are expected to boost market growth. To increase sales, some of the market participants are actively focusing on further technological advancements in their products.

Key Segments Covered in Cutting Balloon Catheter Industry Research

· Indication

Cutting Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Cutting Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease



· Raw Material

Polyurethane Cutting Balloon Catheters Nylon Cutting Balloon Catheters Others



· End User

Cutting Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Cutting Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cutting Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



