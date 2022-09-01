Global Transportation Management System Market Is Expected To Accumulate A Market Value Of US$ 6.9 Bn In 2022

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are widely adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure smooth operations while teams continue to work from home. Focusing on rapid automation, the use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors, such as automotive, food and beverage, among others, will provide a stimulus for growth.

The report offers useful and valuable insights into the market for transportation reporting and analytics solutions. Fact.MR latest report provides details on current market scenario in various regions along with historical data and market forecast. The report also includes insights on sales and demand for the Transportation Reporting and Analytics Solutions market across various industries and regions.

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of transportation management systems to surpass US$ 19.1 Bn by registering a staggering double-digit CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period 2022-2032. With their growing stature, SMEs have started to embrace technology to streamline their business processes in order to stand competitive amid their large-scale counterparts. Fact.MR observes that transportation management systems have been one of the solutions that have has gained the attention of SMEs in the recent past.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, the global sales of transportation management systems exceeded US$ 6.9 Bn by the end of the aforementioned period. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic affected the supply and demand chain across various industries. As most of the manufacturing units were shut, the demand for transportation management systems dipped in the initial quarter of the pandemic. As the world gets back to normalcy, the demand for transportation management systems is expected to retrieve.

The notion that large enterprises form the backbone of most economies does not hold true in the present world. Apart from creating new employments, the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in direct value-added exports and total value-added exports has also been expanding across several countries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By component, transportation management solutions expected to gain more than 65% market share for transportation management system market.

By transportation mode, airway-based-transportation management system expected to register a CAGR of 11% for transportation management system market.

Transportation management system industry expected to create a US$ 4 Bn market value throughout North America.

Transportation management system industry expected to register a CAGR of 12% throughout South Asia.

U.S, Canada, China and India are the top four countries driving demand for transportation management system.

“Demand for subscription-based transportation management systems is surging as clients need a solution-cum-service bundle. It also makes easier determination of the total cost of ownership of the system during its lifecycle.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

According to the market research analysis, order wins have been the prominent development in the transportation management system market in recent years.

In July 2021, GEFCO, an integrated logistics expert and provider of automotive logistics, selected the cloud-based transportation management system of Blue Yonder. It is oriented to bring about digital transformation to tackle complex logistics challenges.

In June 2021, Hy-Vee Inc., a retail store chain, deployed Manahattan Associate’s transportation management system.

Key Segments Covered

By Component Transportation Management Solutions Planning and Execution Solutions Order Management Solutions Audit, Payment and Claims Solutions Reporting and Analytics Solutions Routing and Tracking Solutions Transportation Management Services Consulting Services Integration and Implementation Services Support and Maintenance Services

By Transportation Mode Roadways-based Transportation Management Systems Railways-based Transportation Management Systems Airways-based Transportation Management Systems Maritime-based Transportation Management Systems

By Deployment On-premise Deployment of Transportation Management Systems Cloud Deployment of Transportation Management Systems

By Vertical Transportation Management Systems for Manufacturing Transportation Management Systems for Retail Transportation Management Systems for Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Transportation Management Systems for Transportation and Logistics Transportation Management Systems for Energy and Utilities Transportation Management Systems for Government Transportation management systems for Other Verticals



Key Question Answered in Transportation Analytics and Reporting Solutions Market Report Survey:

Sales and demand for transportation reporting and analytics solutions Transportation

Reporting and analytics solutions market growth

Transportation reporting and analytics solutions market analysis

Transportation reporting and analytics solutions market outlook

Key drivers affecting the transportation analytics and reporting solutions market

What are the key factors affected by the transportation analytics and reporting solutions market?

Constraints Shaping Market Growth

Transportation Analytics and Reporting Solutions Market Survey

More Valuable Insights on Transportation Analytics and Reporting Solutions Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the Transportation Reporting and Analysis Solutions market, Transportation Reporting and Analysis Solutions sales and demand, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on several criteria.

