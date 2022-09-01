Glass Fiber Automotive Composites Market will Reach Revenues Worth US$ 20 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent study by Fact.MR on the automotive composites market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyses crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering automotive composites.

Automotive Composites Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked – our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Automotive Composites respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Automotive Composites capacity utilization coefficient.

The numerical coefficient of plant utilization rate value is mapped with actual production capacity, and thereby apparent Automotive Composites production is calculated. Similarly, apparent production of each company in one country is derived, and country level data is aggregated to deduce regional production volumes. Simultaneously, trade volume i.e. export and import of target chemical, material and additives is tracked.

Market Segmentation as per Automotive Composites Industry Research

By Fiber: Glass Fiber Automotive Composites Carbon Fiber Automotive Composites

By Resin: Thermoset Automotive Composites Thermoplastic Automotive Composites

By Manufacturing Process: Compression Moulding Injection Moulding Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM)

By Application: Exterior Automotive Composites Interior Automotive Composites Powertrain Automotive Composites Chassis Automotive Composites

By Vehicle Type: Automotive Composites for Non-electric Vehicles Automotive Composites for Electric Vehicles



Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Automotive Composites market:

We will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Automotive Composites market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

We will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.

Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.

The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.

Some of the Automotive Composites Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Automotive Composites and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Automotive Composites Market.

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Automotive Composites market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Composites Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Automotive Composites Market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of automotive composites are entering into collaborations and partnerships with OEMs. Automakers are incorporating composites in their product lines in a move to gain a competitive edge over others. A number of established companies are acquiring small players in a move to further consolidate their market position.

Furthermore, several players are focused on developing advanced structural automotive composites to gain a better foothold in the market.

Some of the key developments are

In October 2020, Teijin Group strategically partnered with AZL Partner New York for their lightweight production technology. This technology is aimed at transforming their business model to closely realize multifunctional and more lightweight next generation vehicles.

In August 2020, SGL Carbon, along with joint coordinator Consortium, succeeded in improving the thermal insulation properties for the new composite materials by around 120 % and have made commercially available carbon materials.

In July 2019, Teijin signed a joint agreement with an Australian venture AEV Robotics for co-development of lightweight automotive components and solutions for next generation transportation which will redefine forms of aging transportation.

In March 2020, Huntsman International acquired CVC Thermoset Specialties, a North American specialty chemical manufacturer serving the industrial composites, adhesives, and coatings markets. The acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties has widened the breadth of Huntsman’s advanced materials portfolio, which in turn, will positively impact the company’s automotive composite business.

In January 2020, SGL Carbon expanded its production facilities by inaugurating a new production hall at the Bonn site for graphite-based automotive components. The company has invested around Euro 25 million for this expansion and modernization of graphite automotive components.

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Automotive Composites Market Manufacturer?

The data provided in the Automotive Composites market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

