Bath & Shower Toiletries Market to reach USD 71.4 Billion by 2032

The global bath & shower toiletries market is estimated at USD 48.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 71.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Bath & shower toiletries have evolved from scrubbing soaps to novel bath gels and salts. The adoption of fragranced bathroom products is supported by the adoption of trend in aromatherapy attributed to rising concerns regarding body odor.

Unilever N.V

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Himalaya Drug Company

Avon Products, Inc.

Bentley Laboratories Plc

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

ITC Limited

Other Market Players

By Product Type, Global Bath & Shower Toiletries Market is segmented as: Shower Products Liquid Bath Products Bath Additives Bar Soaps Other Product Types

By Form, Global Bath & Shower Toiletries Market is segmented as: Solid Bath & Shower Toiletries Gels & Jellies Bath & Shower Toiletries Liquid Bath & Shower Toiletries Others Bath & Shower Toiletries

By End-User, Global Bath & Shower Toiletries Market is segmented as: Men Women

By Sales Channel, Global Bath & Shower Toiletries Market is segmented as: Online Sales Offline Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Retailers Other Sales Channel



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

