Quantum Dot Display Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2022 – 2032

A latest revamped report published by Fact.MR projects that the quantum dot display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 69.79 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. The market has gained popularity on the back of the growing need to incorporate enhanced screen visibility across various gadgets.

Over the last few years, the quantum dot displays market has been steadily expanding, with a documented CAGR of over 30% from 2017 to 2021. Fluorescent quantum dot displays have been particularly used in a variety of electronics and healthcare applications. The market experienced some downswings during the COVID-19 pandemic, as shortage of raw materials such as cadmium were experienced due to cessation of manufacturing activity.

Growing demand in downstream markets for energy-efficient display panels such as televisions, smartphones, tablets, personal computers and other electronics has forced OEMs and display manufacturers to build state-of-the-art displays capable of delivering maximum energy efficiency and increasing color quality. Hence, the future looks bright for quantum dot display providers.

Quantum Dot Display Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the quantum dot display market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering Quantum dot display.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Quantum dot display market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the quantum dot display market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

The quantum dot display market is consolidated with a few prominent manufacturers namely Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation and CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology), acquiring a share of more than 70%. Prominent developments are as follows:

In October 2019, Samsung invested US$ 11 Billion in the world’s first dedicated quantum dot display manufacturing facility. Beginning in early 2021, the new production unit is set to operate with a monthly capacity of 30,000 quantum dot display substrates.

In January 2019, Hewlett-Packard announced the launch of world’s first quantum dot display on glass. The company also launched its new range of “Pavilion 27” monitors with quantum dot display.

In February 2019, Nanosys demonstrated its revolutionary quantum efficiency for heavy metal-free red, green, and blue QDEL systems, and successfully printed displays in their laboratories using ink jet technology. This is a major advance in quantum dot engineering of the next decade

Key Segments Covered in the Quantum Dot Display Industry Report:

By Material Type Cadmium Containing Quantum Dot Display Cadmium Free Quantum Dot Display

By Application Type Quantum Dot Displays for Television Quantum Dot Displays for Monitors Quantum Dot Displays for Notebooks Quantum Dot Displays for Tablets Quantum Dot Displays for Smartphones Quantum Dot Displays for Medical Devices



Key Reports from the Market Study:

By application type, quantum dot displays for television is likely to yield absolute opportunity worth US$ 7.2 Bn

Quantum dot displays for medical devices are expected to surge at a whopping 47% CAGR

North America to accumulate 40% of the global quantum dot display market revenue

Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing market for quantum dot displays, growing at a 32% CAGR

Global quantum dot display market likely to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn as of 2022

“The adoption of quantum dot displays in several downstream applications will balloon exponentially, irrespective of the environmental implication it carries.” says the Fact.MR analyst.

