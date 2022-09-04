Metal Cutting Applications of Motion Control to Yield over US$ 2 Bn Market Revenue by 2031, Finds Fact.MR

250 Pages Motion Control Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Motion Control to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Motion Control. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Motion Control Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Motion Control market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Motion Control

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Motion Control, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Motion Control Market.

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Component Types Motion Controllers

AC Drives

AC Servo Motors

Sensors & Feedback Services

Actuator & Mechanical Systems

Others End User Food & Beverage

Plastics & Rubbers

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

Packaging & Labelling

Automotive

Construction

Machinery

Others Application Metal Cutting

Metal Forming

Material Handling Equipment

Robotics

Semiconductor Machinery

Rubber & Plastics Machinery

Scope Growing need for accuracy and precision during the manufacturing process has led to a surge in demand for motion control systems globally. Increasing demand for intelligent distribution system is further expected to impact growth of the global motion control market. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global motion control market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global motion control market for the forecast period 2017-2026 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Motion control manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global consumer goods sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to motion control. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global motion control market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global motion control market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global motion control market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – motion control. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global motion control market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of motion control. With continuous evolution of the consumer goods sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for motion control manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section. Demand for stacking, bottling, labelling, packaging and laser cutting increase, manufacturers are focusing on adopting motion controllers equipped with the smart actuators. With the increasing adoption of motion controllers equipped with smart actuators enables automated and convenient production process of the automotive and electronic products. The motion controllers also witness significant demand for the production of gaming equipment. Growing need for the handheld hardware controllers and movement sensors in the gaming products has led to an upsurge in adoption of the gaming and motion controllers significantly. Incorporation of gaming controllers equipped with cutting-edge technology enables the end user to control and interact with the graphic user interface. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly equipping the gaming products with cameras in the consoles, which senses the movement of the end users. These factors are expected to contribute towards growth of the global motion control market during the forecast period. A trend recently witnessed in range of end use industries is the increasing adoption of the collaborative robotics that are equipped with smart actuators. As the need for conveyor application arises, adoption of the independently controlled motion systems and leading motion technology continues to witness a robust demand. With the increasing adoption of the motion controllers that are equipped with intelligent motion technology alerts the end users with respect to the status of the manufacturing process and loading, and mechanical changes during the production process. Such factors are expected to impact growth of the global motion control market significantly. Sales for Metal Cutting Application to Remain High As the requirement for accuracy and precision during the manufacturing process increases, demand for AC servo components are projected to remain high. In terms of revenue, the AC servo component type segment is projected to represent significant revenue growth, representing more than US$ 2,400 Mn by 2026-end. In contrary, the others component type segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period. By 2026-end, computer numerical control technology will outsell the general motion control technology, recording more than US$ 3,900 Mn. By end users, the machinery segment is projected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue, accounting for more than US$ 1,300 Mn by 2017-end. On the other hand, the others end user segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Based on application, the metal cutting segment is projected to generate robust revenue growth, representing more than US$ 1,700 Mn by 2026-end. However, the robotics application segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Market Players Major players in the global market of motion control market are YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd Schneider Electric S.E, Moog Inc. and Parker-Hannifin Corp.

