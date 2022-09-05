DNA-based Skin Care Products Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

DNA-based Skin Care Products Industry Overview

The global DNA-based skin care products market size to be valued at USD 9.87 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The beauty and personal care industry has witnessed steady growth with rising consumer spending. This trend is particularly true for the millennial population segment, which is fueled by the desire to slow down signs of aging. Aggressive advertising and promotional campaigns by niche and large players have also played a significant role in influencing consumer behavior. With the increasing inclination and ability to spend on beauty and cosmetic solutions, the market will continue to grow. Everyone’s skin is different, so instead of a generic approach from over-the-counter items, they need a regimen that is tailored to their own needs. Consumers are now being targeted more directly by skincare specialists, who are prescribing a customized range of products.

The Skin 360 Face Scanner app from Neutrogena identifies over two thousand face features in order to recommend goods to users. Quizzes are used by brands like Vitruvi and The Buff to analyze a customer’s present conditions and skincare goals based on a guided self-assessment. To determine a client’s need for their products, Atolla performs a pH skin test to analyze moisture levels, oil percentages, UV exposure, and humidity levels. Skintelli’s tailored skincare technique includes an epigenetic test that examines the DNA methylation gene.

E-commerce retail channels play a crucial role in the distribution of DNA-based skincare products as they produce a significant portion of market revenue. Consumers may browse millions of products in one location without having to physically visit retail stores thanks to online sales platforms. Because of the increased popularity of social media sites, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, there has been an increase in skincare advertising on these platforms, which are visually appealing. Influencer marketing has experienced significant growth in recent years, and the skincare industry is particularly well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

DNA-based Skin Care Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global DNA-based skin care products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

DNA-based Skin Care Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Creams Serums Others

DNA-based Skin Care Products Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Online Offline

DNA-based Skin Care Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights:

November 2021: Milk Makeup and Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC were acquired by Waldencast Acquisition Corp. Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC is a dermo-cosmetic company that dermatologists promote.

Gi Picco’s, a manufacturer of cosmetic powders in Europe, is purchased by MS Beautilab. The acquisition of Italy’s Gi Picco’s Cosmetics by the Swiss-French subcontractor improves its product line and completes its historical know-how, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global DNA-based Skin Care Products market include

IMAGENE LABS PTE. LTD.

Caligenix Inc.

EpigenCare Inc.

ALLÉL

SkinDNA

SKINSHIFT

ANAKE

Genetic Beauty

DNA Skin Institute

LifeNome

