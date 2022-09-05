Worldwide Image Guided Surgery Devices Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.4% Through 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recent market study by Fact MR, sales of image-guided surgical devices are projected to grow at a CAGR through 2031 as investments in expanding medical infrastructure continue to increase. The goal of the survey is to identify growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers and challenges. It also provides recommendations to help businesses prepare for unexpected problems.

A focus on improving overall patient care will remain a major growth driver. Beyond this, the image-guided surgical device market will continue to grow as patients and families become more willing to spend on advanced healthcare.

To provide an in-depth overview, the report provides sales forecasts for over 20 countries. It also identifies the segments showing the greatest growth.

Digital Transformation of Healthcare Presents Opportunities for Growth of Image-Guided Surgical Devices Market

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodate changing consumer preferences. They are working to solve a long-standing challenge associated with transforming care models.

Given this, we will focus on making healthcare affordable and transparent. The adoption of therapeutic model innovations in the medical field will have a profound impact on the image-guided surgical device market.

Global Image Guided Surgical Devices: Market Segmentation Fact.MR studied the global Imaging Guided Surgical Devices market with detailed segmentation based on device type, application, end user, and region. Device type computed tomography (CT) scanner

ultrasound system

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray fluoroscopy

Positional emission tomography (PET)

Single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) application heart surgery

neurosurgery

orthopedic surgery

urology

gastroenterology

oncology surgery

etc end user hospital

Outpatient Surgical Center

clinic

Research and academic institutions area North America

europe

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin America

By application, neurosurgery is expected to dominate the market with a nearly 30% share and oncology will outpace neurosurgery in terms of growth, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0%. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and advances in cancer diagnosis systems.

By end-user, the clinic segment will grow the fastest, registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Growth in this segment is expected to be driven by an increasing number of specialized clinics performing minimally invasive procedures for disease detection.

By region, North America will maintain market dominance. This region will account for more than two-fifths of the global image-guided surgical equipment market share. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0%, surpassing North America. Growing population pools with chronic and communicable diseases have increased the demand for minimally invasive procedures in the Asia Pacific region. “The global image-guided surgical device market is poised to record positive growth as preference for minimally invasive surgery over open surgery increases. This increase in acceptance has resulted in technological innovations in image capture. Moreover, market players are focused on capturing profitable markets to maximize their returns,” concluded the Fact.MR analyst.

Image Guided Surgery Devices Category and Sector Level Analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of factors affecting revenue growth in key segments. It highlights key drivers of growth and provides useful information to identify sales prospects at regional and regional levels.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of factors affecting revenue growth in key segments. It highlights key drivers of growth and provides useful information to identify sales prospects at regional and regional levels. Image Guided Surgery Devices Historical Volume Analysis : The report compares the historical and projected revenue performance of Image Guided Surgery Devices for the period 2021-2031.

Image Guided Surgical Device Manufacturing Trend Analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of the manufacturing trend of the Image Guided Surgical Device Market. Carefully measure the impact of the changing health care needs of key demographics around the world.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the manufacturing trend of the Image Guided Surgical Device Market. Carefully measure the impact of the changing health care needs of key demographics around the world. Image-Guided Surgical Device Consumption by Demographics: This report examines consumer behavior influencing the image-guided surgical device demand outlook during the evaluation period. The impact of the digital trend aspirations on the Image Guided Surgical Devices market is carefully analyzed.

This report examines consumer behavior influencing the image-guided surgical device demand outlook during the evaluation period. The impact of the digital trend aspirations on the Image Guided Surgical Devices market is carefully analyzed. Post- Corona Consumer Spending on Image-Guided Surgical Devices: The healthcare industry has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fact MR Market study analyzed consumer spending after COVID-19. Evaluate how current trends will impact spending on healthcare, which will impact the growth of the Imaging Guided Surgical Devices market.

