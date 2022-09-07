Enterprise Architecture Tools Market Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis By 2028

Enterprise Architecture Tools Industry Overview

The global enterprise architecture tools market size was valued at USD 973.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing importance of business-driven enterprise architecture method for transitioning the business strategically and the growing need to affiliate enterprise IT environments with business strategies are driving the growth. Business-driven tools, which are adding big data capabilities, are saving time and speeding up the process of various pipeline projects. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market. The reduction in IT spending across businesses and the high cost of enterprise architecture tools are the key factors hindering the market growth. Low spending on solutions and services was associated with the low spending on IT across organizations. However, the market for enterprise architecture tools is expected to recover post the pandemic as organizations are expected to focus on enterprise architecture tools solutions to increase agility in their business operations.

Enterprise architecture tools are being widely used by businesses around the world to support strategic and tactical decision-making. Enterprise architecture tools obtain and integrate scope and relevant data across business, information, solution, and technology contexts, as well as other relevant architectural perspectives, to help make strategic decisions on business applications. Enterprise architecture tools are all-in-one platforms that enable businesses to plan, model, build, analyze, and implement effective business and IT architecture for better results. They are used throughout the application development life cycle by companies to create and model system architectures, which are then implemented for business practices.

Enterprise architecture tools aid in the comprehension of strategic architecture, the identification of opportunities and business risks, the analysis of options and financial projections to goals, and the identification of patterns and technology strategies for business expansion. These solutions help businesses keep track of the links and dependencies that exist across business processes, data, apps, and other technologies. The tools also serve as a source of data integration and metadata for all significant assets and properties of an organization. Furthermore, they assist in displaying all links and associations, allowing the organization to make better IT and strategic decisions.

An increase in data thefts, complications in data security, higher cost of enterprise architecture tools, and lack of technical expertise are some of the other factors restraining the market growth. For instance, in 2017, in the Equifax data breach, millions of customers lost their personal information such as credit card data due to data theft. Furthermore, unskilled labor or workforce is another challenge in the enterprise architecture tools market for realizing better business planning and strategies using enterprise architecture tools.

Market Share Insights

BOC Group launched ADOIT 12.0, a major update to BOC Group’s EA suite, which included all-powerful features cleanly and simply. It launched Lean EA, which enhanced the power and flexibility of ADOIT by making each step faster and more responsive than before. December 2020: Erwin collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to consolidate and strengthen data management and enterprise architecture for joint customers. Through this collaboration, the former company aimed to further strengthen its competencies in enterprise architecture solutions and data management software.

Erwin collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to consolidate and strengthen data management and enterprise architecture for joint customers. Through this collaboration, the former company aimed to further strengthen its competencies in enterprise architecture solutions and data management software. November 2020: Erwin introduced a new edition of its enterprise architecture and business process modeling and analysis software named erwin Evolve. Improved integration and enhanced data visibility are some of the features of the product.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global enterprise architecture tools market include:

Software AG

Avolution

BiZZdesign

MEGA International

BOC Group

Orbus Software

QualiWare

LeanIX

erwin

ValueBlue

