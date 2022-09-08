Tripsia Shared Flood Rehabilitation Plan for Affectees

Pakistan, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Tripsia stands by the side of flood affectees and offers them the latest update on the rehabilitation plan. Millions of survivors seek medical and shelter help from the Government. Fortunately, religious welfare organizations are leading others in the flood rehab process. The immediate need in flood-stricken areas is food delivery, and many organizations provide this service. Muhammad Shahrukh Attari, executive director of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), told news media that their foundation is delivering a cooked meal for 1 lac people in different areas of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and KPK. He also informed that his foundation created two temporary tent cities. In the meeting, a common action plan was agreed upon for flood victims’ rehabilitation and resettlement and repairing damaged houses.

A committee is prepared and will build the rehabilitation and repair plan for demolishing homes. Pervaiz Elahi also emphasizes providing immediate employment opportunities to flood victims. The Government will lead a supporting hand to BWT, so together, they can offer Dastrakhawan and educational facilities for the affectees. The Committee will also establish a maternity care unit and clinics in affected areas. Conversely, Prof Ahsan Iqbal -Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative, directs major stakeholders to initiate flood rehabilitation. Flash floods affected human lives, crops, infrastructure, and livelihood at large. Pakistanis will have to deal with food insecurity in the coming days. Thereby, the Government is starting a pilot project of the food bank model to curb this food insecurity all over the country.