Sneaker Sesh Convention to take place at Dezerland Park Orlando on Sept. 3

WHERE: Dezerland Park Orlando | 5250 International Drive Orlando, FL 32819

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 6 p.m.

WHAT: On Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 6 p.m., guests can buy, sell and trade shoes during the Sneaker Sesh Convention at Dezerland Park Orlando. More than 150 vendors will participate and over 2,000 attendees are expected to attend. Free giveaways and raffles will happen throughout the event and special guests will be present including YouTuber Roszko and TikTok sensation CNLjayy.

General admission is $15 to $25 and VIP tickets are available for $35 to $45. Kids under 10 are free. To purchase tickets, click here.

MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://sneakersesh.com, https://dezerlandpark.com

To view or download the flyer, click here.

About Dezerland Park Orlando

Dezerland Park Orlando is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park features the state’s largest indoor go-kart track, an auto museum with over 2,000 vehicles, more than 300 video and skill games, a 30,000-square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, bowling and so much more.

Guest can enjoy a variety of restaurants, bars and stores including the Bond Lounge, Shaken Not Stirred, Jumpstart Café, Pinball Palace and Rocket Fizz. Free parking and admission. Learn more at dezerlandpark.com. @DezerlandParkOrlando on social.

Media contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879