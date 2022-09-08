UN appeals for donations for flood-stricken Pakistan

Posted on 2022-09-08 by in Food & Beverage, Healthcare // 0 Comments

Pakistan, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — On August 30, the United Nations and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a campaign to raise funds for the 2022 floods in Pakistan, calling for $160 million for relief efforts.

The people of Pakistan are suffering from once-in-a-century rains and floods, with extreme weather conditions that have killed more than 1,000 people, left millions homeless, and affected all of Pakistan.

Guterres said the money will be used for food, sanitation, emergency education, and health support for 5.2 million people. At the same time, he said the current global weather extremes are intensifying, but the global response to climate change remains slow, which puts everyone at risk. It may be Pakistan today, but it could be your country tomorrow or in the future.”

On the same day, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Akram, also met with Guterres on related topics.

Auxgrow is focused on R&D, production, and sales of horticultural lighting and hydroponic systems, a dynamic and innovative manufacturer with a strong supply chain system and access to the lowest raw material prices, guaranteeing the best prices for all customers around the world without compromising on quality. With 12 years of experience in manufacturing horticultural lighting and hydroponic equipment supplies, we offer a full range of OEM and ODM services to our customers worldwide.

If you are in the public welfare category and you happen to read this article, you can learn more about the willingness of future students, then we have the most affordable price for you to select the hydroponic equipment supplies used for student learning, so you can commit to becoming an influential person in the school public welfare. If you want to know more, you can follow https://auxgrow.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution