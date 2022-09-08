UN appeals for donations for flood-stricken Pakistan

Pakistan, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — On August 30, the United Nations and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a campaign to raise funds for the 2022 floods in Pakistan, calling for $160 million for relief efforts.

The people of Pakistan are suffering from once-in-a-century rains and floods, with extreme weather conditions that have killed more than 1,000 people, left millions homeless, and affected all of Pakistan.

Guterres said the money will be used for food, sanitation, emergency education, and health support for 5.2 million people. At the same time, he said the current global weather extremes are intensifying, but the global response to climate change remains slow, which puts everyone at risk. It may be Pakistan today, but it could be your country tomorrow or in the future.”

On the same day, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Akram, also met with Guterres on related topics.

