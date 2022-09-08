Toledo Solar Introduces Disruptive Solar Technology at Solar Power International Show

Perrysburg, OH, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ — Toledo Solar, a leading American manufacturer of the world’s most innovative, powerful, and durable solar panels and solar glass, is showcasing its rooftop solar modules and introducing semi-transparent see-through solar glass at the Solar Power International (SPI) Show, the largest solar show in North America as recognized by Trade Show Executive and Trade Show News Network.

SPI is hosted in Anaheim, California, on September 19, 2022, providing access to an attendee base representing more than 24 segments of the solar industry, including installers, contractors, and major utility companies.

Toledo Solar will be located at booth #3674, where they will be showcasing their rooftop modules and introducing semi transparent, see-through solar glass for the future of solar, allowing greenhouses, windows, and building facades and curtain wall to produce electricity.

The company’s innovation breakthrough comes as solar panel sales are soaring throughout the United States and globally, following a summer of historically high energy prices and renewed interest in energy independence. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will allow 7.5 million more families to install solar panels, further heightening demand and propelling innovation at a critical time.

Featuring American-made frameless, all-glass products powered by CdTe PV technology that outperforms Si modules, Toledo Solar is ready to meet the moment.

“This is a pivotal moment for renewable energy as urgent climate change realities, unpredictable energy prices, and long-term sustainability are all on the line, ” said Aaron Bates, the founder of Toledo Solar. “We are excited to showcase our sustainable, accessible solar technology to the world’s largest, most influential solar audience.”

To learn more, please visit Toledo-Solar.com or find Toledo Solar on social. LinkedIn @Toledo Solar Twitter: @Toledo_solar.

About Toledo Solar

