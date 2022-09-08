EPDM Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Dow Inc, PetroChina Co Ltd, Versalis S.p.A

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-08 — /EPR Network/ —Global EPDM Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on EPDM Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) is a synthetic rubber that is used in a variety of applications. It has excellent resistance to heat, oxidation, and weathering, making it ideal for outdoor use. EPDM also has good electrical insulation properties and is used in a variety of electrical applications.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in EPDM technology is the development of more environmentally friendly products. This is being driven by both government regulations and consumer demand. Another key trend is the development of products that are more durable and require less maintenance. This is driven by the need to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Finally, manufacturers are also working to develop products that are easier to install and use. This is driven by the need to reduce installation costs and make the products more user-friendly.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the EPDM market are:

1) The growing demand for EPDM in the automotive industry: EPDM is widely used in the automotive industry for a variety of applications, such as seals, hoses, and gaskets. The growing demand for automobiles, especially in developing countries, is expected to drive the demand for EPDM.

2) The growing construction industry: EPDM is also used in the construction industry, for applications such as waterproofing and roofing. The growing construction industry, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is expected to drive the demand for EPDM.

Market Segments:

The EPDM market is segmented by manufacturing process, application, and region. By manufacturing process, the market is classified into solution polymerization process, suspension process, and gas-phase polymerization process. Based on application, it is bifurcated into automotive, lubricant additives, wires and cables, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global EPDM market includes players such as Dow Inc, PetroChina Co Ltd, Versalis S.p.A, SK Global Chemical Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals, Lion Elastomers LLC, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arlanxeo, Sumitomo Chemical, and others.

