Global Industrial Motor Market To Witness Robust Revenue Growth Across Key Regional Pockets : Fact.MR

Expansion of industries with increasing production around the world is resulting in the growth of industrial motor. Moreover, increasing cost of electricity is leading towards the rising demand for energy efficient and cost-effective industrial motor. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on developing industrial motor with a new design and lightweight to make it easy to use across various industries. Increasing awareness regarding the depletion of water resources and growing need for water recycling is also contributing towards the growth of industrial motor market. Manufacturers are also moving towards integrating smart sensors in the industrial motor to reduce downtime and extend the lifetime along with the low energy consumption. Manufacturers are also focusing on the control system for industrial motor that helps in reducing the energy consumption.

Increasing number of industries across the globe use industrial motor in order to run their manufacturing units. Hence, manufacturers of industrial motor are introducing energy efficient motors with better design offering efficiency.

New technologies are also being integrated in industrial motor to make it work more smartly. This Fact.MR report discusses key prospects for growth of global industrial motor market during the forecast period, 2017-2026, offering pragmatic insights to lead market players towards devising & implementing informed strategies.

Summary

The report begins with a concise summary of the global industrial motors market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, giving users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global industrial motors market.

Global Industrial Motor Market Segments

By Efficiency : IE1 IE2 IE3 IE4 DC and others

By Application : Compressors Pumps & Fans Conveyors Crushers Extruders Other Applications

By Motor Type : DC Brushed motor DC Brushless motor Stepper motor Traction Motor

By End Use Vertical : Commercial HVAC F&B Manufacturing Mining Utilities Other Sectors

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



6 Forecast Highlights on Global Industrial Motor Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the largest region in the global industrial motor market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Owing to the rapid infrastructure development and industrialization in the countries such as India and China, APEJ is anticipated to witness the growth.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness the growth in the global industrial motor market. New oil reserves in North America is driving the demand for industrial motor in oil and gas industry. Also, stringent government regulation in the region for saving energy and electricity is driving the demand for energy-efficient industrial motor.

IE2 industrial motor is expected to witness the highest growth in the global industrial motor market. By the end of 2026, IE2 is estimated to surpass US$ 4,800 million revenue.

Pumps and Fans are expected to account for nearly half of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Pumps and fans are estimated to surpass US$ 7,600 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Among various motors, DC Brushless is expected to be the largest type of industrial motor. Between 2017 and 2026, DC Brushless motor is estimated to surpass US$ 1,900 million incremental opportunity.

Commercial HVAC is expected to emerge as the biggest end user in the global industrial motor market. Commercial HVAC is anticipated to surpass US$ 4,400 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

The report also offers detailed analysis of the leading market players in the global market for industrial motor. These players are expected to remain active through 2026. These include companies such as ABB Limited, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, WEG SA, TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hyosung Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, and Shandong Huali Electric Motor Group Co. Ltd.

