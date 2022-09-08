Increasing Interests In Gardening Taken Up As Hobbies By People Driving The Demand For The Lawn Edge Trimmer Market 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Lawn Edge Trimmer Market Forecast and CAGR As per the recent research by Fact.MR, the lawn edge trimmer market is to witness slow growth during the assessment period of 2021-2031 with a CAGR of 4.8%. Demand for these devices will witness a recovery in the short term, with increasing growth opportunities in the long run. Increasing interests in gardening taken up as hobbies by people or lawn maintenance by commercial facilities have been driving the demand for garden hardware incorporated with trimmers. The lawn trimmer market is going to observe a moderate growth in the short-run forecast period on the back of increasing services in sports lawns especially in golf courses, tennis, football, Cricket, and others to name a few. Request For Sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6772

What is Driving Demand for Lawn Edge Trimmer? Soaring demand for lawn trimmers has observed a surge over the years with the increasing per capita spending on lawn care products. Lawn care equipment such as blowers, chain saws, cutters & shredders, lawn mowers, tractors, lawn sprinklers & hoses, and lawn edge trimmers is an important part of gardening activities, which controls and maintains the growth of the grass on the lawn. The increasing labor costs have forced people to opt for trimmers under DIY activities. This has not only created pathways for market growth but also bolstered investor confidence in producing battery-oriented self-guided trimmers. Common utilization of lawn edger trimmers is characterized as clean edges and preventing grasses from overgrowing on lawns, walkways, private properties public regions, and between sand traps and golf courses. As a result, the demand for this equipment is not just for gardening purposes but also maintenance and is used mainly for aesthetical purposes. Moreover, populations across the globe are inclined towards spending their leisure time in gardens and backyards which drives the targeted population to procure lawn care tools including lawn trimmers. Furthermore, continuous development in the construction industry across the globe that incorporates gardens in private buildings may upgrade the demand for lawn trimmers. Besides lawn care, increasing demand for indoor kitchen gardens has a positive impact on the lawn edge trimmer business.

Covid-19 Impact on Global Lawn Edge Trimmer Market Lockdown has certainly impacted the business of lawn care products and services. This is primarily observed on the back of closure of public places such as parks and gardens. Reducing the overall activity of grooming the lawns and maintaining them according to the standards. Q2 and Q3 of 2020 has costed millions of dollars to lawn care companies channeling their products to the public lawns. On the other hand, work from home and extended leisure hours has enhanced the lawn care activities across North America and Europe. This has provided an opportunity to manufacturers to channel these products directly to the population with high per capita lawn care spending countries such as US, Canada, Germany, France, UK and others to name a few.

Why US is anticipated to Hold Major Chunk of the Lawn Edge Trimmer Business? The U.S acquires a major chunk of the sales pie due to the high per capita spending on lawn care products resulting in more revenue generation from gardening and maintenance services. The rising real estate business in the USA has urged property holders to possess houses with backyards and lawns which require regular maintenance, which has additionally pushed the business. Likewise, manufacturers are continually enhancing product line solutions to the consumers in US.

Who are the Key Manufacturers in the Lawn Edge Trimmer Market? Some of the leading manufactures of lawn edge trimmers are Black + Decker

AMES

Greenworks

Hangzhou Zhengchida Precision Machinery Co., Ltd

iNNCA

Stiga

Echo

Ningbo Aosheng Machinery Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna Advantage The market is fragmented with various players working thoroughly contending on various factors such are the nature of cutting-edge blades and their toughness. These contenders challenge each other on giving good quality lawn trimmers keeping the prerequisites of consumers in check. Manufacturers are constantly targeting set of population with an interest for planting, gardening or individuals with backyards or lawns. This strategy is is drafted utilizing the various surveys, consumption behavior and spending analysis of consumers in the particular set of population.

Key Segments By Material Aluminum Steel Carbon Steel Plastic

By Use Case Trimming Weed eater

By Type Manual Motorized Battery Run Gas Powered

By Weight 3.5kg 3.1kg 2.7kg 2.3kg 1.6kg

By Application Sidewalks Driveways Flowerbeds Lawns Gardens Others

By Sales Channel Offline Retailers & Wholesalers Other Distribution channels Online Direct Sales Third-Party E-Commerce Sales

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



