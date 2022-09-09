Brachytherapy Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Brachytherapy Industry Overview

The global brachytherapy market size was valued at USD 788.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of cancer, technological advancements, and a significant rise in the adoption of brachytherapy are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy used for the treatment of cancer. The radioactive materials are placed inside the body with the help of catheters.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Brachytherapy market

It is an excellent treatment for localized tumors. Currently, artificially produced radionuclides such as Caesium-137, Iridium-192, Gold-198, Iodine-125, and Palladium-103 are routinely used. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global incidence of cancer in 2020 is estimated to be around 19.3 million. This is expected to increase to 24.6 million by the year 2030. The increasing cancer burden is one of the major factors driving the market.

Radiation therapy can be used for prophylactic, palliative, or curative treatment. It can also be used as monotherapy or as an adjuvant with surgery, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy. The wide range of applications of radiotherapy has increased its adoption by physicians. The latest advancements in radiation therapy allow the delivery of a high amount of dose to the target area with minimum damage to nearby healthy tissues. This has increased the chances of localized tumor control and has improved cure rates, leading to an increase in demand for radiation therapy.

However, the lack of skilled radiotherapy professionals and access to technologically advanced products, particularly in developing countries is expected to be a major restraining factor for this market. According to the IAEA’s Directory of Radiotherapy Centres (DIRAC), as of 2020, there are around 3300 brachytherapy systems installed across radiation therapy centers worldwide. Around 60% of the cancer cases occur in LMICs. 80% of patients in these countries lack access to treatment as they have limited access to technologically advanced products. In LMICs, only 3-4% of the radiotherapy needs are met as opposed to 60-80% in the European countries.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Menopause Market – The global menopause market size was valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.29% from 2022 to 2030.

The global menopause market size was valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.29% from 2022 to 2030. Long-term Care Market – The global long-term care market size was valued at USD 991.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% during the forecast period.

Brachytherapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market by product, dosage type, application, and region:

Brachytherapy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Seeds Applicators & Afterloaders Electronic Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy Dosage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) HDR LDR

Brachytherapy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Prostate Cancer Gynecological Cancer Breast Cancer Others

Brachytherapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Brachytherapy market include

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Elekta AB

Isoray Medical, Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

iCAD, Inc.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Theragenics Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Brachytherapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter