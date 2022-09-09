Rising Trend of on the go Snacking is Expected to Increase the Demand for Low Calorie Rice Cake Globally

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing health consciousness and demand for healthier food items are also significant aspects anticipated to augment the market growth of low calorie rice cake in the coming years. As low calorie rice cakes are mostly made using whole-grain brown rice. Whole grain is considered to be very healthy for combating several chronic diseases such as arthritis and inflammatory bowel syndrome. A diet which is high in whole grains has shown positive results in human body that includes to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity. Due to these several health benefits there is a lucrative demand for low calorie rice cake market.

Low calorie Rice Cake Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Low calorie rice cake market include

Das Foodtech Pvt. Ltd.

Quaker Oats Company

Urban Platter

Calyxa Nutrition LLP

Haim Organic

Element Snacks Inc.

Racio s.r.o., Lundberg

Edward and Sons Trading Co.

Tastemorr Snacks

Sanorice

Mars Incorporated

Tesco plc .

Low calorie rice cake market: Market Segmentation

Based on the source the global Low calorie rice cake market is segmented into: White Rice Brown Rice

Based on the product type, the global Low calorie rice cake market is segmented into: Mochi ( Japanese rice cake) Puffed ( North American rice cake)

Based on the nature, the global Low calorie rice cake market is segmented into: Organic Vegan Conventional

Based on the flavours, the global Low calorie rice cake market is segmented into: Apple cinnamon Caramel corn Tomato and basil White cheddar Lightly salted Butter popcorn Chocolate crunch Others

Based on the packaging type, the global Low calorie rice cake market is segmented into: Pouches Bags Tins Others

Based on the end user, the global Low calorie rice cake market is segmented into: Food Industry Bakery and Snacks Confectionery Others Household Food Service Industry

Based on the distribution channel, the global Low calorie rice cake market is segmented into: B2B (Direct Sales) B2C (Indirect Sales) Supermarket/Hypermarket Groceries Modern trade Convenience Stores Speciality stores Online Retail Others



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

