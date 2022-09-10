Next-Generation Swagger Editor Supports AsyncAPI Specification for Event-Driven APIs

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/next-generation-swagger-editor-supports-asyncapi-s/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2022-Sep-10 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has released the next generation of Swagger Editor, the most widely used open source API editing tool on the market, now with support for the AsyncAPI Specification. Used for designing, defining, and documenting RESTful APIs in the OpenAPI Specification, the new Swagger Editor adds rich support for teams and individuals working across Event-Driven APIs using the AsyncAPI Specification.

“As the API landscape rapidly evolves, supporting a broad spectrum of API specifications and languages is at the core of our mission at SmartBear,” said Frank Kilcommins, API Technical Evangelist at SmartBear. “We have rebuilt the popular Swagger Editor to offer native editing and rendering within multiple web browsers across multiple API specifications and language formats. Further, extensibility is at the foundation of SmartBear tooling, so we continue to ensure ease of extension, as we enable quick adoption of new specifications and future versions in continued support of the open source API community.”

Leveraging Monaco Editor, the new Swagger Editor is greatly enhanced with rich editing features of a modern integrated development environment (IDE), including language specific documentation, better auto-completion, validation, syntax highlighting, go to reference, and find symbols.

Swagger Editor continues its integration into SwaggerHub, the company’s API development platform and choice of API designers, developers, and architects who are scaling their approach to building, testing, and deploying high quality APIs that business stakeholders and consumers demand.

Join SmartBear, along with open source developers, technologists, and other leaders who are furthering open source innovation, at the Linux Foundation’s Open Source Summit, taking place on September 13-16, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. Check out Swagger Editor and other SmartBear OS tools at the event:

https://events.linuxfoundation.org/open-source-summit-europe/

The SmartBear team will also be showing its API tools at the OpenAPI Initiative’s API Specifications Conference (ASC), taking place on September 19-21, 2022 in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/openapi-asc/

For more information on Swagger Editor, go to: https://swagger.io/tools/swagger-editor/

Try the new Swagger Editor now at https://editor-next.swagger.io/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted tools that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Award winning tools include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, Bugsnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, and Pactflow, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

