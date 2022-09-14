Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Vishay’s 2021 Passives Distributor of the Year Win

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the Passives Distributor of the Year award for 2021 from Vishay Intertechnology, a global manufacturer of semiconductors and passive electronic components.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of Vishay in 2021.

“This award represents the fruits of our mutual labour, and we’re thankful for Vishay’s continued support,” said Jacques Hing, Future’s Corporate Vice President, Passives. “Future Electronics being named Passives Distributor of the Year is a recognition that we’re humbled to have received.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year. Future also won Vishay’s Americas Distributor of the Year award in 2021, and their Semiconductor Distributor of the Year award in 2020.

“Over the years we have strengthened our position and solidified our partnership in this space, resulting in positive synergies that have helped move both companies forward,” said Hing. “Vishay continues to be a key manufacturer in Future Electronics’ Passives portfolio.”

Vishay Intertechnology manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

