Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet to Offer the First Ever All-Electric Silverado

Joliet, Illinois, 2022-Sep-14 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet is pleased to announce they will carry a selection of the first-ever all-electric Silverado pickup. The dealership remains on the cutting edge of the latest technology and options in today’s vehicle industry.

As the popularity of all-electric vehicles continues to grow, Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet is dedicated to providing customers with the options they prefer. Customers will soon find the state-of-the-art facility to contain numerous all-electric vehicle options, including the latest Silverado pickup, which will hit the lots in the fall of 2023.

The new all-electric Silverado is just one way Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet is fulfilling their commitment to environmental responsibility. Even though the first models aren’t expected until late 2023, customers can reserve a Silverado EV now.

Individuals who want more information on the all-electric Silverado or would like to reserve one for purchase are encouraged to visit the Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet website or call a representative at 815-600-7621.

About Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet: Hawk Chevrolet of Joliet has quickly grown to be the preferred Chevrolet dealer in the area. The dealership carries a large selection of vehicles, including new, used, and certified pre-owned options available for a test drive. Their team helps individuals choose the right car and secure necessary financing.

