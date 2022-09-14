Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Industry Overview

The global minimally invasive thoracic surgery market size was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as lung cancer, that demands better, quicker, and patient-friendly diagnostic and therapeutic facilities, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and the technological advancements meeting patient needs. According to cancer statistics, 2021 by the American Cancer Society, about 235,760 new cases of lung cancer were diagnosed. Lung Cancer accounts for 20% of cancer deaths worldwide and is preventable due to the development of surgical procedures, which is expected to increase the demand for minimally invasive thoracic surgeries.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery market

The da Vinci Surgical System (Intuitive Surgical Inc.) is the most frequently used computer-enhanced endoscopic system capable of laparoscopic surgery. The continuous and accelerated development of novel technologies indicate rapid advancements in the field of minimally invasive thoracic surgeries. Geisinger Health System launched Proven Care, which is an initiative providing the patients with the “guarantee” to cover all expenses that arise due to complications in the 90 days of follow-up admissions.

Such initiatives help in quality improvement with a reduction in surgical errors and complications while reducing costs. Reduction in elective surgeries, concerns related to virus proliferation, reduced hospital staff, reduced liquidity to adopt necessary equipment by end users, reduced admission rates, and change in federal policies are factors triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. However, the market is said to improve by Q2 of 2022.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Healthcare Third-party Logistics Market – The global healthcare third-party logistics market size was valued at USD 191.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global healthcare third-party logistics market size was valued at USD 191.4 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. Digital Diabetes Management Market – The global digital diabetes management market size was valued at USD 11.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global minimally invasive thoracic surgery market by type and region:

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Lobectomy

Wedge Resection

Pneumonectomy

Others

Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery market include

Medtronic plc

Cardio medical GmbH

Intuitive Surgical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Grena Ltd.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medela Healthcare

LivaNovaplc

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Order a free sample PDF of the Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter