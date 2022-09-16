Grinding Aids Market Witness Single Digit CAGR During 2022-2031 With Net Valuation Of US$ 6,500 Mn

Global Grinding Aids Market supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Grinding Aids Market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period 2022 to 2031

The study tracks Grinding Aids Market demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Grinding Aids Market in particular 2022 to 2031

How will Grinding Aids Market Sales Grow in 2022 and Beyond

The Grinding Aids Market industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Grinding Aids Market will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2022 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2022, after contracting by 2% in 2022. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2022, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Global Grinding Aids Market Segmentation

On the basis of type of cement, the global grinding aids market can be segmented as:

Portland cement

Hydraulic cement

Blended cement

Others

On the basis of product type, the global grinding aids market can be segmented as:

Amine based grinding aids Monoethanolamine Diethanolamine Triethanolamine Trisopropanolamine

Alcohol based Grinding Aids Ethylene glycol Diethylene glycol

Ether based Polycarboxylate ether



Global Grinding Aids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global Grinding Aids market are:

SIKA AG

Fosroc, Inc.

Ecmas Group

Thermax Global

MYK Schomburg

CHRYSO SAS

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Shalimar Tar Products

KMCO LLC

PROQUICESA,

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

