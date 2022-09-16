In recent years, increasing popularity of ice hockey in the U.S. and Canada has been significantly influencing growth of the ice hockey equipment market. With an increase in disposable income of the majority of the population in these countries, the inclination towards the sports of ice hockey is expected to grow. Moreover, aspiring and affluent households have increased their spending on products and apparel for several outdoor sports such as ice hockey, thereby potentially raising the demand for ice hockey equipment.

As the focus on sports and recreational activities becomes strong worldwide, market players are eyeing potential opportunities in unexplored markets. Highly populous Asian countries, in particular, offer a huge customer base for leading manufacturers of ice hockey apparel and other equipment.

High adoption of digital marketing strategy and surge in number of online e-commerce platforms are opening up new avenues for the ice hockey equipment market growth. According to a new Fact.MR study, the ice hockey equipment market is poised to grow at a value CAGR of 6.5% and account for revenue worth US$ 1,650 Mn by 2030-end.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Ice Hockey Equipment market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Ice Hockey Equipment market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Ice Hockey Equipment supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Ice Hockey Equipment, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of Ice Hockey Equipment has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Ice Hockey Equipment: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Ice Hockey Equipment demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Ice Hockey Equipment. As per the study, the demand for Ice Hockey Equipment will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Ice Hockey Equipment. As per the study, the demand for Ice Hockey Equipment will grow through 2032. Ice Hockey Equipment historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Ice Hockey Equipment consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Segmentations:

Equipment

Ice Skates

Helmets

Stick

Protective Gear

Apparel

Other

Buyer

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

Sales Channel

Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Ice Hockey Product Stores

Modem Trade Channel

Online Sales Channel

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia& Oceania

MEA

