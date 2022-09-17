Besrey Launches 7-in-1 Toddler Tricycle, Allowing Children to Experience Multi-mode Riding Fun

Hong Kong, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Besrey has launched a toddler tricycle with handle on September 10, 2022. It is designed to allow young children to experience the fun of riding in multiple modes in the most economical way.

Based in Germany, Besrey focuses on high quality products for babies as they see the excellent potential in babies. So, they believe happy and healthy growth of every baby. Besrey is covering the whole world for its business and the main target region is Western Europe. Furthermore, Besrey has membership with ECPlaza since 2016.

“Kids grow up fast and parents always have to buy different bikes at different ages. This adds to the cost. After many observations and studies, we invented this 7-in-1 toddler tricycle, which can solve this problem perfectly.” Jack Chen, Brand Director of Besrey says.

This children’s tricycle offers various riding modes, including parental steering push mode, tricycle mode, balance bike mode, baby walker mode, and more. You can easily switch to 4 different modes to suit your little one’s different stages of growth.

The Besrey 7-in-1 toddler tricycle has received rave reviews from women since its launch and is now available on Amazon and in the flagship shop.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.besrey.com/products/besrey-7-in-1-toddler-trike-bike