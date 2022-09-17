Cisdem AppCrypt 7.6.0 Adds Subscription Pricing Option and Fixes Bugs

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has been updated to version 7.6.0. With the release of version 7.6.0, Cisdem adds a new subscription pricing option to AppCrypt.

Cisdem AppCrypt can lock apps and block websites on Mac. You can use it to lock individual apps with password. You can also use it to block specific websites, categories of websites, and URLs with certain keywords. AppCrypt helps with privacy protection, productivity and parental controls.

“AppCrypt is regularly updated to add new features, improve user interface, and fix bugs,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This update offers a new subscription pricing option. The existing one-time purchase option is still available. Now there is more flexibility. The update also fixes a few minor bugs to improve user experience.”

What’s new in version 7.6.0?

Support subscription Fixed some minor bugs

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac main features:

Block access to websites and pages

AppCrypt can block websites on Safari, Google Chrome, Opera and other browsers. It lets users block specific websites, categories of websites, and URLs containing certain keywords. There is also an option to block all websites. By adding a site to the Always Block or Always Allow list, users can make the site permanently blocked or accessible.

Lock apps with password

AppCrypt can lock individual apps with password. Once an app is locked, one has to enter the password to open it. If one enters the wrong password, the app will remain locked, and AppCrypt will record the failed attempt, with time, date and a photo of the intruder. There is an auto lock feature. When enabled, the feature will automatically lock an unlocked app after a while of inactivity.

Schedule website blocking and app locking

There is a schedule feature, allowing users to block websites and lock apps during certain hours on certain days. It’s easy to create recurring schedules. You can set a general schedule, which will apply to all the blocked sites and locked apps. You can also set a custom schedule for a certain site or app. Custom schedules will be applied in preference to the general schedule.

Easy to use and hard to bypass

AppCrypt is easy to use for everyone. It requires the password to access blocked sites and locked apps. It also requires the password to access, quit and uninstall AppCrypt itself.

Help with parental controls, productivity and privacy protection

Compatible with macOS 10.12 or later and available in 7 languages, AppCrypt is versatile and easy to use. It can be used for various purposes by parents and people in general.

Price and availability

Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac 7.6.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/appcrypt-mac.html. A lifetime license for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. A one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $19.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-appcrypt.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.