A Major Lifetime Collection of French Cameo Glass and Other Fine Antique Glass Pieces will be Auctioned September 24th

Douglass, KS, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — The lifetime collection of Karen and Van Turner of Oklahoma – a remarkable assemblage that features a strong showing of French cameo glass but is also well-rounded with art glass, Belleek, Peachblow, Royal Doulton, Pickard, Loetz, Royal Bayreuth and more – will come up for bid on Saturday, September 24th, by Woody Auction, online and live at the Woody Auction hall.

Most of the pieces in the 472-lot auction are antique, turn-of-the-century and highly collectible, in excellent condition. The Turners only sought out the very best when adding to their collection. Every item will be sold to the highest bidder, without reserve, starting promptly at 9:30 am Central time, in Woody Auction’s modern, 5,000-square-foot auction hall, located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass.

There are multiple candidates for top lot of the auction, but three come straight to mind. The first is a signed D’Argental French cameo art glass vase, 11 ¾ inches tall, amber ground with a dark cranberry cameo carved overlay of rose branch design. D’Argental glass was first introduced in the 1920s. It was the creation of Paul Nicolas, who produced it as the cameo glass line for St. Louis, the French maker.

The second candidate is a signed Richard cameo art glass vase by Loetz, 15 ¾ inches tall, a nice quality vase boasting orange ground with a lake, Islamic village, palm tree and mountain scenic décor. Loetz was the premier Bohemian art glass manufacturer during the Art Nouveau period (or “Jugendstil,” as it is called in German) from around 1890 to 1920. The company went out of business after World War II.

The third candidate is a signed Daum Nancy French cameo art glass vase, with a beautiful carved cameo and enameled winter scenic décor. Glassware marked Daum Nancy is credited to Auguste and Antonin Daum, brothers who took over the glass factory owned by their father, Jean Daum, in Nancy, France in the 1870s. The Daum factory produced watch crystals and utilitarian glassware ‘til the 1890s.

Many of the sale’s expected top lots are gorgeous, turn-of-the-century vases, like the ones just described, but there are other items as well, such as a signed Thomas Webb & Sons English cameo art glass rose globe, 4 ¾ inches by 6 ¾ inches, cranberry ground with a beautiful white cameo carved overlay featuring rose blossom and butterflies and applied frosted feet. The piece is nicely detailed.

Also in the non-vase category is a table lamp attributed to Pittsburgh with a 24 inch by 17 inch reverse painted and frosted texture shade with a colorful creek, trees and field scenic décor. The lamp has the original gilt metal electrified two-light base, with a possible light socket replacement. The Pittsburgh Lamp, Brass and Glass Company produced marvelous crystal etched and cardinal red satin glass lamps.

Returning to vases, there are so many wonderful examples to choose from it’s hard to narrow it down to just a handful of highlights, but the following pieces are certain to get bidders’ paddles wagging:

– A signed Muller Fres Luneville French cameo vase, 19 ¾ inches in height, white and pink ground with dark cameo curved overlay of a beautiful mountain, tree and pinecone design.

– A signed Le Gras French cameo art glass vase, nicely sized at 23 ¼ inches tall, white and amber ground with dark green cameo cutback overlay with a tree and lake scenic décor; nice quality.

– A signed Galle French cameo art glass pedestal vase, 16 ½ inches tall, having a beautiful white and burgundy ground with cameo carved green berry and branch décor; very nice quality.

– A signed Christian Meisenthal French cameo vase, 8 ¾ inches tall, with a wonderful marquetry waterlily and blossom décor; a genuine turn-of-the-century Christian Meisenthal French vase.

– A signed De Vez French cameo art glass oval vase, 8 inches tall by 4 inches wide, with a blue and lavender cameo cut base design of a woman walking alongside a lake; excellent detail.

Collectors take note: Woody Auction has attempted to call any flaws that can affect the value of an item, but final determination is left to the buyer. Common nicks and scratches have not been called.

