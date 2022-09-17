CHETU EXPANDS FLORIDA PRESENCE WITH NEW WEST COAST OFFICE IN BRANDON

Sunrise, Florida, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, today announced the opening of its latest software delivery center in Brandon, Florida. The new office, located at just outside of the Tampa Bay area, will allow the company to better serve its West Coast Florida clients and meet the software development needs of the growing tech scene in the region.

With ten offices throughout the US – including one already in Clearwater, FL – Chetu’s sustained, organic growth continues to fuel both its global and regional expansion. The company experienced an unpreceded 23.74% growth last year, and now maintains over 2,800 software experts throughout its global talent base.

“Our incredible team continues to grow and excel as we strive to provide world-class software development services to our clients around the globe,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “The introduction of our new Brandon office allows us to not only meet the needs of our regional clients, but also pull from the growing, quality talent pool in the Tampa Bay area and bolster our brilliant workforce as we continue to expand our services.”

Chetu’s newest Brandon office – located at 710 Oakfield Drive, Suite 205, Brandon, FL 33511 – marks the second US office to open in the past year, with the company expanding its West Coast operations to Tempe, Arizona in 2021. This growth comes as part of a larger global expansion of the company that includes both a new UK office that opened in 2021, and its third state-of-the-art software delivery center that opened in Noida, India earlier this year.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

