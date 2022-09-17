Anna Woodman Interior Design completes work on Ela Curry Kitchen

JUPITER, Fla., 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Restaurant dining is about more than just having a delicious menu. Guests want the atmosphere of a space to transport them to a new place from the moment they walk in the door.

At Ela Curry Kitchen, diners can expect to find a dynamic menu and a feast for the eyes. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant from celebrated Chef Pushkar Marathe will showcase refined and culturally-focused food from across India, offering guests fresh, daring flavors through street food and a Thali-style dining experience.

A bold menu requires an equally bold design. Anna Woodman Interior Design gracefully designed the quaint space to compliment Chef Marathe’s vision.

A Thai-style meal promises a journey of flavors and textures, with all the courses and components of the meal being served at the same time on a large plate. Ela, which means cardamom in Sanskrit, was the jumping-off point for Woodman’s design journey for the restaurant.

The prominent eat-up bar overlooking the kitchen is a rich green, inspired by the restaurant’s namesake spice. Comforting warm white walls, terrazzo dining tables and classic black and cane chairs create a clean palette for the rest of the vibrant décor. A one-of-a-kind wall covering embedded with gold leaf, elegant brass lighting fixtures, hand-crafted tiles and wood carvings evoke the richness of Indian culture and cuisine. Brightly colored photographs of food and spices line the walls giving guests a taste of what’s to come.

Whether they choose to enjoy their meal al-fresco in the intimate outdoor area or in the main dining room, guests will have plenty to explore with both their palates and their eyes.

Woodman, who lives and works in Jupiter, was thrilled to work with Chef Marathe General Manager Andy Dugard again.

“Chef Marathe has a talent for creating menus that inspire guests to try dishes and explore new flavors they never have before. It’s an honor to create an atmosphere that encourages that kind of excitement from diners,” Woodman said. “I wanted to create a welcoming and exciting environment for Palm Beach Gardens locals to enjoy time and time again with something new to see every time they visit.”

This is Woodman’s second project with Chef Marathe and General Manager Andy Dugard, as she helped bring their Indian fusion restaurant, Stage, to life in 2020. Woodman has worked with nationwide restaurant brands and upscale independent restaurants previously, including Ruth’s Chris, Seasons 52, Disney Springs’ Polite Pig and more.

Ela Curry Kitchen is located at 4650 Donald Ross Rd Unit #110 in Palm Beach Gardens and is scheduled to open by the end of August. The restaurant seats 43 people inside and 12 people in the outdoor dining area.

To view high-resolution photos of Ela Curry Kitchen, click here.

For more information, visit https://annawoodmaninteriordesign.com/.

About Anna Woodman Interior Design

Anna Woodman Interior Design (formerly Anna Schmidt Interior Design) is a professional interior design firm with an exceptional reputation built over the years through the design of one-of-a-kind spaces and strong client relationships. Established in 2003 and based in Jupiter, Fla., the firm has worked extensively with nationwide brands, franchises and upscale independent restaurants throughout the country, as well as many corporate and commercial spaces. For more information, visit https://annawoodmaninteriordesign.com/ or call (407) 399-6808.

