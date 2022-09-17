ComedyCowhide Launches New Comedic Experimental Video Shorts With Mighty Female Machismo

ComedyCowhide, a website that features humorous and fun-filled creations produced by Niccole Rumans, just launched new comedic YouTube video shorts to provide laughter and entertainment to comedy-lovers.

“We need to laugh, and we need comedy now more than ever,” stated Niccole Rumans, Creative Director of ComedyCowhide.com. “With this exciting new experiment, people will now have more comedy right at their fingertips that can be easily enjoyed by both men and women from ComedyCowhide.com,” added Niccole.

This woman-led experiment with comedy will provide non-traditional female points of view, additional exposure, and more opportunities for ComedyCowhide.com. They are also excited to help millions of people everywhere have a good laugh and to offer a bit of humor regardless of non-humorous circumstances.

ComedyCowhide.com content covers a wide range of topics, from major political figures to off-beat tweets from Twitter. It also includes subverted advertising, illogical celebrity behavior, outlandish juxtapositions, and plenty of exaggerations.

About ComedyCowhide.com

ComedyCowhide.com (https://www.comedycowhide.com) is an entertainment website dedicated solely to comedy. They provide humor and laughter and a light-hearted, silly way of looking at life. The production was started in 2020 and new material is being added at this time. Through its website and YouTube Channel, ComedyCowhide.com seeks to inspire multiple generations to laugh about life, the natural world, and everything else out of the ordinary.