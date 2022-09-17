ComedyCowhide Launches New Comedic Experimental Video Shorts With Mighty Female Machismo

Posted on 2022-09-17 by in Entertainment // 0 Comments

ComedyCowhide, a website that features humorous and fun-filled creations produced by Niccole Rumans, just launched new comedic YouTube video shorts to provide laughter and entertainment to comedy-lovers.

San Diego, California, USA, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — ComedyCowhide.com, a website that features humorous and fun-filled creations produced by Niccole Rumans, just launched new comedic YouTube video shorts to provide laughter and entertainment to comedy-lovers.

“We need to laugh, and we need comedy now more than ever,” stated Niccole Rumans, Creative Director of ComedyCowhide.com. “With this exciting new experiment, people will now have more comedy right at their fingertips that can be easily enjoyed by both men and women from ComedyCowhide.com,” added Niccole.

This woman-led experiment with comedy will provide non-traditional female points of view, additional exposure, and more opportunities for ComedyCowhide.com. They are also excited to help millions of people everywhere have a good laugh and to offer a bit of humor regardless of non-humorous circumstances.

ComedyCowhide.com content covers a wide range of topics, from major political figures to off-beat tweets from Twitter. It also includes subverted advertising, illogical celebrity behavior, outlandish juxtapositions, and plenty of exaggerations.

About ComedyCowhide.com

ComedyCowhide.com (https://www.comedycowhide.com) is an entertainment website dedicated solely to comedy. They provide humor and laughter and a light-hearted, silly way of looking at life. The production was started in 2020 and new material is being added at this time. Through its website and YouTube Channel, ComedyCowhide.com seeks to inspire multiple generations to laugh about life, the natural world, and everything else out of the ordinary.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution