Global Sales Of Autonomous Farm Equipment Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Close To 10% Over The 2021 To 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market By Mode of Operation (Fully Autonomous Farm Equipment, Partially Autonomous Farm Equipment), By Equipment (Tractors, Harvesters), By Technology Provider (Autonomous Farm Equipment Manufacturers, 3rd-party Technology Providers)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global autonomous farm equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 10% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period. Though tractors are the most widely used, emergence of partially autonomous harvesters, fully autonomous harvesters, autonomous UAVs, and other autonomous farm equipment is lending impetus to market growth.

Prominent Key players of the Autonomous Farm Equipment market survey report:

  • Zimeno Inc. (Monarch tractors)
  • Autonomous tractor corp.
  • Autonomous solution Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Agjunction Inc.
  • Ag Leader Technology Inc.
  • Raven industries
  • Bear Flag robotics
  • Yanmar holding co., Ltd.
  • Kubota Corp
  • Iseki & Co., Ltd.
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
  • Escorts Ltd.

Key Market Segments Covered

  • Mode of Operation

    • Fully Autonomous Farm Equipment

    • Partially Autonomous Farm Equipment

  • By Equipment

    • Autonomous Farm Tractors
    • Autonomous Farm Harvesters
    • Others

  • Technology Provider

    • Autonomous Farm Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
    • 3rd-party Technology Providers

  • Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

