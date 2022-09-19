Ongoing Technological Advancements to Drive Medical Textiles Market by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Textiles Industry Overview

The global medical textiles market size was valued at USD 24.70 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for medical-grade textile products is expected to grow on account of the increasing awareness regarding better healthcare services and efficient medical treatments. The growing use of medical textile-based implantable goods, such as artificial ligaments, tendons, and body part enhancements, is expected to drive the market. The burgeoning aging population globally is expected to boost the number of surgeries for knee and joint replacement, in turn, driving the usage of implantable goods, thereby driving the market.

The U.S. has emerged as one of the most affected nations by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of August 9, 2021, the country had witnessed more than 35.8 million cases and 617 thousand deaths. Due to this, the government has made large-scale investments in the expansion of healthcare services by adding new hospital beds. In addition, the government is providing aids to ramp up domestic production of personal protection equipment.

Textile manufacturers are employing efforts to integrate across the stages of the value chain to reduce the overall cost of operations. For instance, medical textile manufacturers including ATEX Technologies Inc. and Bally Ribbon Mills are integrated, wherein they produce raw materials, namely fiber and yarns, which are used for manufacturing medical textiles.

Technological advancements by prominent players in the market have raised the quality standards required for medical-grade textiles. A wide range of biodegradable polymers and natural fibers, along with non-biodegradable synthetic polymers, are being employed for the development of new products in the market.

Medical Textiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical textiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Medical Textiles Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Woven

Knitted

Non-woven

Others

Medical Textiles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Implantable Goods

Non-implantable Goods

Healthcare & Hygiene Products

Other Applications

Medical Textiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Textiles market include

Atex Technologies, Inc.

Life-Threads

Careismatic Brands

Bally Ribbon Mills

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Trelleborg AB

Indorama Corporation

Herculite

PurThread Technologies, Inc.

Fitesa

Schouw & Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

