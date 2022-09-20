Heighten Your Career Aspirations with a Dental Assistant Certification Course from MDS Dental Assisting Academy

San Mateo, California, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Do you love assisting people and getting fulfillment after easing their pain and discomfort? If you are an aspirant in the dental healthcare industry, pursuing a dental assistant certification course is the most suited profession for you. Here is your opportunity to bring a smile to the patient’s face. The certification program will equip you for this industry and allow you to set your feet for success. Wondering which school to choose to get hands-on training and learn the skills to become a dental assistant? Well, Dr. Deepak Sachdev, the founder of MDS Dental Assisting Academy has been training students as assistants in the dental profession for the last 25 years.

According to Dr. Sachdev, “The tenure of our DA certification program is of 4 months. It is compliant with the latest tools and techniques that students enrolling in this course need to know before joining the profession. What’s more, our students can head for the RDA certification program once they graduate from the certification course. We are committed to preparing the dental assistants of tomorrow and have an extremely talented faculty that prepares them for joining employment immediately after the course.”

Why MDS Dental Assisting Academy?

MDS Dental Assisting Academy is one of the top-notch dental assisting schools in California offering best-in-class educational programs to the aspirants. They offer:

  • In-depth and interactive dental assistant programs
  • Zoom and live classes to boost the students’ understanding of the role of a dental assistant
  • Weekend practical classes available.
  • Learning modules where students can ask questions and also get the freedom to comment for increased understanding to be implemented during the clinical training courses for proper retention
  • Certification in Radiation Safety;  Basic life support; Infection control and Dental practice act along with hands-on training
  • Help students prepare for the written RDA examination
  • Assisting students to study in an actual dental office setting
  • Excellent job placement facilities provide the best opportunities to students.

If you are keen to know about their course modules and programs for dental assistant certification California, send in your requirements to info@mds4rda.com or call 1-888-637-4732 to schedule an appointment.

About MDS Dental Assisting Academy

MDS Dental Assisting Academy has been serving the dental community for the past 25 years under the guidance of Dr. Deepak Sachdev, who has been in the dental industry for over two decades. Click here https://dentalassistanceschool.com/contact-us/ to fill out the contact form and join us on the journey to creating a better you.

