SRMB presents advanced TMT WINGRIP technology for stronger & safer homes in India

Kolkata, India, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Since the day of its inception, the brand is offering supreme quality products to its customers. All SRMB TMT bars are made with the advanced Thermo Mechanical Technique, and for this manufacturing process, these bars are offering supreme benefits to concrete structures and other giant industrial structures. Recently, SRMB introduces another wonderful product, WINGRIP, which is more powerful than ordinary bars and can offer stronger and safer homes in India.

After ten years of comprehensive research, the experts of SRMB has introduced the enhanced, inclusive rib design for better result. It has more ductility, and more elongation, which will be the best thing for any concrete structure. Apart from that, according to the spoke person of the company, these bars can offer super bending quality and these are earthquake resistant as well. The superior thermal resistance of WINGRIP bars can protect concrete structures from fire as well. And these bars can fight against high temperature and its impact.

Hence, it can be said that for splendid results as well as optimum support, choosing this latest, supreme WINGRIP TMT bar is essential. To know more about the product and brand, please visit: https://www.srmbsteel.com/

About SRMB:

There are various brands, which are introducing themselves in the construction industry, however, SRMB, is the one, which is maintained flawless service for many years. The increasing demand for their TMT bars is the reason for their popularity and all achievements. Recently, they have introduced another supreme bar, which is WINGRIP to provide extreme support to concrete structures. Apart from the bars, the brand is offering Mild Steel products as well. According to the spokesperson of the company, its mission is to serve with excellence and perfection along with maintaining product quality at an affordable price.

For more details, visit—: https://www.srmbsteel.com/

HEAD OFFICE:

SRMB House,

7 Khetra Das Lane,

Kolkata-700012

Phone: (033)6600-6600