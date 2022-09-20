Cisdem Duplicate Finder 6.1.0 Supports Scanning Duplicate Folder and Add New Functions

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem duplicate finder app 6.0.0 version was released on August 11. This update supports scanning duplicate folders, saving scan results and displaying scan progress. And recently version 6.1.0 was released again. Fixed the issue when installing on macOS 10.15 or before.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac is an app to find and delete duplicate photos, videos, audios, documents, archives and other types of duplicate files. In addition to duplicates, it can identify similar images too.

“Sometimes we created duplicate files and folders on computer,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “This way, the computer starts to slow down since insufficient memory. Using Cisdem Duplicate Finder, you can find different types of duplicates. Now this app added the function of scanning duplicate folders based on contents or folder names. Help you reclaim more space on your Mac.”

“The update also optimized the algorithm of detecting similar images, and fixed some minor bugs. Users can update to version 6.1.0 to get better experience. It’s completely free. A free trial is also available.” Riley added.

What’s new in version 6.0.0?

Optimized the algorithm of detecting similar images, support result priority, speed priority or custom settings.

Support scanning duplicate folder.

Support saving scan result.

Display scan progress.

Optimized the scanning of Photos.

Divide images type into duplicate image type and similar image type.

Optimized Preferences interface.

Increased logging.

Fixed some minor bugs.

What’s new in version 6.1.0?

Fixed the issue when installing on macOS 10.15 or before.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac main features

Find duplicate photos, videos, audios, documents and other duplicate files

This duplicate file finder for Mac can find all types of duplicates with one-click. And it’ll show you scanning result by sort. Help you free up space efficiency.

Find duplicate files in folders on Mac, external hard drive, SD card, etc.

In addition to Mac’s internal hard drive, Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac can also work with memory cards, USB flash drives, etc.

Use advanced algorithms to identify duplicates

This app offers 2 scan methods. Help you find duplicate files by content, regardless of filename. It also identifies duplicates by filename.

Find similar images

In addition to exact duplicates, the app can also find similar images, including duplicate images in different sizes, edited versions of the same images and certain visually similar images. You can choose the “Result priority” mode with a more accurate result, “Speed priority” mode with a faster speed or custom the similarity level.

Offer 3 preview modes

There are 3 preview modes to display the found duplicates for you. You can preview and compare duplicates side by side. Also you can see details like files’ created data, size, resolution, and path.

Offer multiple selection rules

After the scanning, this app will automatically select duplicate files for you to delete with 1-click. You can also change the auto-selection rules like “Smart Select”, “Select by Priority”, “Select Newest” and more. If you want, you can also select or deselect by hand.

Offer 3 removal methods

There are 3 removal methods for you to choose: Move to Trash (default), Move to Folder and Remove Permanently. They can choose in the “General” tab of “Preferences”.

Support macOS 10.11 or later

It is compatible with macOS 10.11 or later, including the latest macOS 12 Monterey.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 6.1.0 is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. A one-year subscription for 1 Mac costs $19.99. A lifetime license for 1 Mac costs $39.99. Download the free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility and multimedia software products for Mac computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance Mac software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.