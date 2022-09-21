ACG Infotech Limited announced the launch of its new Hospital IT management system

Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — ACG Infotech Limited, is providing superior IT and related services to the clients all over the world for efficiently managing the implementation process of cloud based ERP, on-demand ERP, online ERP, CRM software and web application for different industrial verticals, serving domestic as well as international sectors, today announced the launch of its new Hospital IT management system .

The system is designed to help hospitals efficiently manage the implementation process of cloud-based ERP, on-demand ERP, and online ERP.The Hospital IT management system includes a centralized dashboard that provides an overview of the status of all hospital ERP implementations. The dashboard enables hospital staff to track progress, identify issues, and resolve problems quickly and efficiently.

In addition, the system provides a library of best practices and templates that hospital staff can use to streamline the ERP implementation process. The templates are customizable and can be tailored to the specific needs of each hospital.”The launch of our Hospital IT management system reflects our commitment to helping hospitals improve the efficiency of their operations,” said ACG Infotech Ltd CEO Arun Gupta. “We are confident that this system will help hospitals save time and money while ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.”