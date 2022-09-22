Pragya Associates – Alfa Laval Plate Heat Exchangers Types & Benefits

UDAIPUR, Rajasthan, 2022-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Heat exchangers are devices that are used to transfer heat between two or more fluids that can be either liquid or gas. Plate heat exchangers are one type of heat exchanger consisting of a series of metal plates placed between the two fluids. The fluids flow through the gaps in the plates, and the heat is transferred from one fluid to the other.

 

An authorized distributor of Alfa Laval India Pvt. Ltd, Pragya Associates, delivers plate heat exchangers in India. We have supplied our products to many industries across the country. Our products are known for their quality and reliability, and we offer a wide range of models to suit our customer’s needs.

 

About Us

Pragya Associates is a Plate Heat Exchanger Company in India. A leading Heat Exchanger Manufacturer and Supplier in Rajasthan, India. They offer a complete solution for heat transfer and separation on fingertips. They are a customer-focused company that supplies products and solutions that help clients be more productive and competitive.

