Introducing Art Space Etc – A Multidisciplinary Space in the heart of Delhi

Delhi, India, 2022-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — A Venue to create and curate, Art Space Etc is a truly unique concept that encourages the exploration of different kinds of artistic and curatorial forms and practices. It is a space owned and managed by Good Cause NGO which helps to promote artists and their art, making it more accessible to clients through various promotional endeavours.

Located in the affluent locality of Defence Colony in South East Delhi, Art Space Etc is located on the main road with ample parking space. The location of this studio makes it easily accessible and reachable. With a sprawling floor space of 2000 square/feet, the space is built in the anatomy of a traditional art gallery with state of the art light fixtures to create display focal points while additional wooden panels can be added to section out the space and form display pockets.

The space is truly a blank canvas that can be moulded and transformed into any creative vision that one would want to devise. As contemporary art breaks shackles of conventions in all aspects such as display, viewership, audience, perception, etc, Art Space Etc provides a space which allows creative experimentalism.

Art Space Etc hosts exhibitions by painters, sculptors, print-makers, craftsmen, ceramicists, photographers and weavers. It regularly holds interesting lecture programmes, conducts workshops & discussions on various forms of art, laying stress on education for both the academically inclined and laypersons.

Art Space Etc also provides a platform for aspiring artists, who have always availed the opportunities provided by the gallery to interact with the art fraternity at various levels. The gallery has continued to be a centre of activity

for artists, connoisseurs of art, art-lovers and the public.

The gallery is taking bookings to lease out the space for various creative events. The space charges depend on the time of the year hence for quotations, please contact the gallery directly.

Address: D 49, Defence Colony, Delhi 110024

Contact Number: 9748486322, 9873622215

Instagram: art.space.etc

Website: https://www.artculturefestival.in/