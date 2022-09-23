Intragastric Balloons Market Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Intragastric Balloons Industry Overview

The global intragastric balloons market size was valued at USD 14.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of obesity is anticipated to drive market growth. Furthermore, the rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures is anticipated to further boost the market growth.

Obesity is a major health concern across the globe. The obesity pandemic is expected to continue increasing over the forecast period, thus fueling the market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (2016) data, nearly 2 billion individuals were overweight, and out of which around 650 million were obese. In addition, it is estimated that, by 2025, 2.7 billion individuals will be overweight and around 1.0 billion will be obese. Despite the high prevalence of obesity and the wide acceptance of weight-loss surgical procedures (such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy) by healthcare professionals, merely 1% or 2% of the obese population is eligible for these surgeries leading to high mortality due to obesity. For instance, according to World Health Organization data, globally, nearly 2.8 million individuals die each year due to obesity or overweight. This high mortality is anticipated to fuel demand for alternate and minimally invasive procedures such as an intragastric balloon.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) included the intragastric balloon in the list of procedures and devices approved by the society as a treatment option, in 2017. The sanction and endorsements of this treatment by the ASMBS is anticipated to increase the adoption of intragastric balloons. The high costs and procedural complications associated with aspiration therapy and neuroblocking therapy is anticipated to increase the demand for intragastric balloons. Furthermore, the development of novel intragastric balloons to overcome the shortcomings of conventional balloons is anticipated to further boost market demand. For instance, the magnetic soft endoscopic capsule-inflated intragastric balloon developed in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, is a biocompatible, acid-resistant and robot system for weight loss, thus reducing the need for complex insertion tools and the likelihood of adverse effects.

Intragastric Balloons Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the intragastric balloons market on the basis of administration, balloon type, filling material, end use, and region:

Intragastric Balloons Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pill Form

Endoscopy

Intragastric Balloons Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Single

Dual

Triple

Intragastric Balloons Filling Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

Intragastric Balloons End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Intragastric Balloons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Intragastric Balloons market include

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Allurion Technologies, Inc.

Spatz3

Helioscopie

Endalis

MEDSIL

ReShape Medical, Inc.

Lexel Medical

