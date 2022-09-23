Container Glass Market Business Overview, Challenges And Opportunities 2028

Container Glass Industry Overview

The global container glass market size was valued at USD 61.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of beverages and the growing demand for vials and ampoules in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the growing demand for premium packaging in the food processing industry is further accelerating market growth.

The container glass market experienced a slight hindrance in its growth in 2020 owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. The shortage of raw material, transportation restrictions, and shut down of industries hampered the production of glass containers in 2020 which resulted in the tight supply of container glass in the end-user industries. However, high demand for container glass from the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry resulted in remarkable resilience of the market in 2020.

Glass is extensively used for beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics packaging owing to its properties such as inert, recyclable, and reusable. Glass is the most extensively used material for manufacturing vials and ampoules. Due to its inert nature, it can store highly corrosive and chemically unstable compounds. Moreover, glass can store products for the long term compared to other materials such as plastics and metal. It is also approved by FDA as GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe).

Glass also gives a premium and hygienic look to the packaging. This factor is driving the demand for container glass in the personal care, cosmetics, and fragrance industry. Increasing disposable income and urbanization has inclined consumers towards aesthetics. Glass containers can be customized and printed and used as a decorative product in home décor such as candle glass containers and light sparkling bottles. It is also used as tableware for consumer applications. All these factors are expected to propel the demand for container glass over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

May 2021: Nipro Corporation acquired all shares of Piramidad.o.o., a pharmaceutical industry glass container manufacturing company based in Croatia.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global container glass market include:

Ardagh Group

Gerresheimar AG

Borosil

Schott AG

Stevanato Group

Piramal Glass Private Limited

Corning Incorporated

Unitrade FZE

Saverglass SAS

O-I Glass, Inc.

Vitro

Frigoglass SAIC

Amcor plc

SGD SA

Owens-Illinois

