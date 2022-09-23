Global Breath Analyzers Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 17.1% from 2021 to 2031 | Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US)

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — The global breath analyzers market size was USD 534.0 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 2594.2 million in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022-2031.

Global Breath Analyzers Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Global Breath Analyzers Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The Breath Analyzer is a device used to track the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) in an individual, through a breath sample. The test performed depends upon the relationship between alcohol in the blood or in the breath flowing through the lungs. The rising trend of extreme alcohol consumption resulting in road accidents; has raised the usage of breathalyzer devices. Encouraging government initiatives are also boosting the market growth. Breathalyzer devices are also gaining importance owing to the increasing demand at the workplace for effective BAC (blood alcohol content) levels and their non-invasive nature which is increasing the demand for breath analyzer devices.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The key factors boosting the growth of the market are rising alcohol abuse and drug abuse. In 2018, about 10,511 people in the US died because of drunk driving. Excessive alcohol consumption leads to a high risk of developing more than 200 diseases, comprising liver cirrhosis and some cancers. In the US almost 30 people die every day owing to driving under the influence (DUI). Additionally, high blood alcohol content was observed in~20% of fatally injured drivers in accidents in developed countries. The growing number of road accidents caused by drunk driving and drug abuse has increased the demand for breath analyzers, as these devices assist in monitoring the presence of different compounds and measuring the blood alcohol content in a breath sample.

Similarly, technological advancements are also boosting the growth of the market. The breath analyzers market is technology-driven and is projected to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years.

Market Segments:

By Technology

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor

Others

By Application

Alcohol Detection

Drug Abuse Detection

Medical Application

By End User

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Key Players:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

MPD, Inc (US)

Lifeloc Technologies (US)

BACtrack, Inc. (US)

Quest Products, Inc. (US)

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Intoximeter, Inc. (US)

AK GlobalTech Corporation (US)

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada)

