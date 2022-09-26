Female-Owned Girlington Garage Offers Exceptional Vehicle Maintenance Results

South Burlington, VT, 2022-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — At Vermont State’s only female-owned and operated auto repair shop, they are geared up to provide reputable auto maintenance and solutions that vehicle owners can trust.

Girlington Garage is a full-service auto repair shop. Their teams of technicians are ASE-certified to handle state-of-the-art diagnostics, alignments, tire repair, brake service, oil changes, suspension repairs, exhaust systems and Vermont State Inspections.

As the go-to place for vehicle maintenance in South Burlington, Girlington Garage services domestic and foreign vehicles, including Subaru, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, and other Asian models, as well as Ford, Chevy, Dodge, and smaller diesel trucks and cars. On staff, they also have senior master Ford techs available.

Situated on the Shelburne Road bus route, the garage offers a dog-friendly, comfortable lobby, wi-fi, organic coffee, and a children’s area.

“Auto owners demand the best care and maintenance for their vehicles, and we can offer that Girlington Garage without compromising on quality,” commented company owner Demeny Pollitt.

“Our full-service auto repair shop was founded to ensure no one has to deal with unscrupulous auto repair facilities. As experts in automotive repair solutions, we also educate our customers on the importance of having regular preventative maintenance and service.”

She added: “Our customers come to experience our world-class customer service, unrivaled transparency, and fair pricing.”

Demeny, who started Girlington Garage because she was sick of being taken advantage of by other mechanics, is a graduate of Vermont Technical College and the Women’s Small Business Program.

She added: “We always promise to treat you the way you want, offering you the dignity, honesty, and respect you deserve. We won’t try to sell you any services your vehicle doesn’t need, but we’ll explain everything we recommend every time.”

To book an appointment or to review Girlington Garage’s services:

Phone: (802) 660-0055

Email: girlingtongarage@gmail.com

Website: https://girlingtongarage.com/