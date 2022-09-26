Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Industry Overview

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size was valued at USD 3,713.7 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing rate of approval by the U.S. FDA for blood transfusion diagnostics products. The introduction of new technologies to assist in blood donation and storage is expected to further drive the market.

The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as severe anemia, cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, liver disease, severe infection, sickle cell disease, and thrombocytopenia and the introduction of technologically advanced products are among the factors driving the demand for blood transfusion. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, anemia is one of the most common blood-related disorders and affects over 3 million people in the U.S. majority of the cases are due to iron deficiency. There is an increasing risk of Transfusion-transmitted Infections (TTIs) that has led to high demand for donor screening. To prevent patients from unsuitable blood and blood products and combat TTIs, the need for donor screening is increasing. Numerous countries, including the UAE, South Africa, and the U.S., have made TTI testing a mandatory protocol. Thus, factors such as the rising number of TTI cases and lack of awareness among affected donors about their diseases are expected to drive the market for blood transfusion diagnostics to a great extent.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market

A rise in the number of trauma, road accidents, surgeries, and childbirth cases has also led to significant transfusions, thus, driving the market. According to CDC, every year an average of around 6 million car accident cases occur in the U.S. Among them, approximately 3 million people are injured. Globally, around 50 million road traffic injuries occur each year according to the WHO 2018 report. Moreover, surgeries such as post-cardiopulmonary bypass, neurosurgery, posterior eye surgery, and chronic bleeding disorders also require platelet transfusions. Growing initiatives for blood donation campaigns is another driver boosting market growth significantly. The slogan for the 2021 was Give blood and keep the world-beating. The major focus of this year’s campaign by WHO was to encourage the young population to donate and ensure a safe blood supply. With economies are relaxing their norms and the number of blood donation campaigns across the world is increasing, the need for blood transfusion diagnostics is expected to increase to the pre-COVID-19 level. For instance, e-RaktKash, a blood collection organization in India, has planned approximately 53 campaigns across India from October 2021 to March 2022.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Clinical Diagnostics Industry Research Reports.

Polymerase Chain Reaction Market – The global polymerase chain reaction market size was valued at USD 37.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global polymerase chain reaction market size was valued at USD 37.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Point Of Care Diagnostics Market – The global point of care diagnostics market size was valued at USD 37.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global blood transfusion diagnostics market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Others

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Blood Grouping

Disease Screening

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics market include

Immucor, Inc.

Abbott

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Quotient Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

DiaSorin S.P.A.

BAG Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

BIOKIT (Werfen)

Order a free sample PDF of the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter