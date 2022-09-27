Plant Factory: A More Advantageous Planting Environment

Guangzhou, China, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Theoretically, there is enough food on the planet to feed about 12 billion people, but the way food is distributed around the world is inefficient and unsustainable. When food is shipped all over the world, its shelf life or freshness is often greatly reduced, and a large amount of food is always wasted.

Plant factories, also known as vertical farms, are a step toward a new situation-LED vertical farm is possible to grow locally produced fresh food all year round, regardless of the weather and external conditions, and it may even change the face of the food industry.

Plant factory planting is different from greenhouse planting in several ways. In an automated glass greenhouse, you have to deal with various external influences, such as wind, rain, and sunshine, and you need to manage these variables as effectively as possible. Therefore, growers must constantly perform some operations in the stable climate needed for crop growth. LED vertical farms can work out the best climatic conditions for a long time. It is up to the grower to determine the growth conditions, from light to air circulation.

For greenhouse planting, you have to consider the crop cycle, which months you can harvest, and when you can supply what to your customers. Through LED vertical farms, you can achieve a year-round supply of crops and create more opportunities to reach supply agreements with customers. Of course, you need to invest. Plant factory planting offers some possibilities for sustainable development because it can save a lot of water, nutrients, and the use of pesticides.

LED vertical farms can be built anywhere in the world and in any type of climate, especially in areas where greenhouse conditions are not available. In Singapore, for example, no more greenhouses can be built because there is no agricultural or horticultural land available. The LED vertical farm provides a solution because it can be built in an existing building. This is an effective and feasible option, which greatly reduces the dependence on food imports.

This technology has been verified in some large-scale vertical planting projects in plant factories. So why isn’t this planting more popular? Today, LED vertical farms are mainly integrated into existing retail chains, with demand coming mainly from areas with high average incomes. The existing retail chain has a vision, and they want to provide high-quality products, so their investment in this area makes sense. But how much will consumers pay for fresh lettuce? If consumers start to pay more attention to fresh and high-quality food, entrepreneurs will be more willing to invest in more sustainable food production methods.

About Auxgrow

