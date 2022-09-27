ShipGlobal is Top International Logistics & Shipping Company -Inc. Magazine’s 2022 List of fastest 5000

With a 3-Year Revenue Growth of 889% , ShipGlobal Ranks amongst top 5 International Logistics & Shipping Companies in the USA on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Country

Posted on 2022-09-27 by in International Trade, Retail, Transportation & Logistics // 0 Comments

ShipGlobal Fastest Growing Company Inc 5000 2022

NEW YORK, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — ShipGlobal, one of US’s fastest growing logistics solutions services companies did it again! The company is listed in the elite list of America’s fastest growing private companies second time in a row at an impressive 705, about 1100 spots up from its debut year 2021 on the list. This achievement comes closely on the Inc.5000-Northeast performance where the company had ranked #25.

On this achievement Amar Lingala, CEO ShipGlobal says- “Year on year, our performance is a reflection of our commitment towards sustainable growth. Our team and our clients have been instrumental in our progress and it’s their hard work and dedication that within just one year from our debut on the Inc.5000, we achieved this honor. Being considered amongst America’s fastest Shipping and Logistics companies is as much our achievement as it is of all of our stakeholders. The coming years will only be a testimony to our commitment to create not just America’s but world’s fastest growing shipping companies offering hassle-free, cost-effective, and smart shipping, warehousing, and logistics options to all cross-border ecommerce retail businesses and companies. We all are excited to surge forward to be the world’s best cross-border ecommerce logistics companies with a vision to reach out to over 400+ countries in 5 continents for b2b, b2c, and d2c clients. “

ShipGlobal is one of the best shipping services companies in the USA. We pride ourselves on being the top cross-border e-commerce service provider with a global network. You can follow us on LinkedIn (ShipGlobal USA) and YouTube (https://youtu.be/zL-ZpaAc2Ec)

 

