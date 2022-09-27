Creative Diagnostics Announces the Launch of SARS-CoV-2 ADE Assay

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the bio-technology industry, announced the launch of SARS-CoV-2 ADE Assay to support laboratory scientists for SARS-CoV-2 vaccine research. It is noted that these new ADE assays are intended for research and laboratory use only, not for diagnostic, therapeutic, drug, household or other applications.

Antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) plays an important role in SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and antibody drug development. It exhibits dependency on antibody concentration and its neutralizing capacity, which are important aspects involved in vaccine design. Moreover, high ADE activity is closely associated with a high risk of lung injury in the COVID-19 setting, which may lead to vaccine development failure. Regarding its impact on antibody responses and high risk of lung injury, ADE assay is an irreplaceable part of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine research.

Creative Diagnostics now offers SARS-CoV-2 ADE Assay to support SARS-CoV-2 vaccine research. At Creative Diagnostics, the ADE is measured by comparing the percentage of infected cells at different serum/antibody concentrations with untreated/non-enhancing controls. While in the live virus-based ADE assay (BLS3), infection is quantified by immunostaining and flow cytometry analysis.

“The assay is optimized in a 96-well plate format to reduce the testing material volume required, which in turn allows for parallel neutralization tests or multiple replicates/repeats for improved stability. Untreated and uninfected controls are included in each plate to control assay variability across plates. This assay can be internally controlled using known concentrations of purified enhancing and isotype antibodies.” explained Dr. Jessica Waldorf, the chief scientific officer of the R&D department at Creative Diagnostics.

One example in this release is the Pseudotyped Luciferase rSARS-CoV-2 Spike (Cat # COV-PS01) for pseudovirus luciferase assay (PVLA). It is a replication-restricted recombinant pseudotyped lentiviral particle containing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Since the infectivity of Pseudotyped Luciferase rSARS-CoV-2 is limited to a single round of replication, the pseudotypes can be handled using BSL-2 containment practices. Pseudotype lentiviral particles encode firefly luciferase in their lentiviral vector genomes. When their genomes are integrated after entry into cells, firefly luciferase expression and activity are proportional to the number of cells transduced.

After pseudovirus infection, the Luciferase luminescence value reaches 10^6 RLU, which can meet the requirements for SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assay and screening of neutralization antibodies or serum. Due to differences in cell state, optimal infection conditions and MOI should be determined by the end user. Viruses can be diluted with cell culture medium if desired.

Creative Diagnostics also offers follow-up services like SARS-CoV-2 Pseudovirus Neutralization Testing for research applications. A full range of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-2 mutant pseudoviruses with GFP or luciferase reporter genes as well as cell lines with Fc receptors or ACE2 are also available at Creative Diagnostics.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. It also provides contract biologic R&D and manufacturing services to diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, intending to become the most trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.