CD Bioparticles Launches Bioactive Lipids to Accelerate Drug Delivery Research

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-27 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, launched a series of Bioactive Lipids to advance drug delivery research, including Agonists, Plant Lipids, Lipid Inhibitors, Lipo-nucleotides, Endocannabinoids, Lipid Activators, Bioactive Ceramides, Acyl Carnitine Lipids, Lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (Lys-PG), and Diacylglycerol Pyrophosphate (DGPP).

Bioactive lipids are involved in signaling of every cell. They are particularly prominent signaling molecules in the immune system, where a variety of bioactive lipids are required to maintain the normal function of the innate and adaptive immune system, playing a key role in transporting proteins to the appropriate organelles as well as maintaining intracellular structure and order. In addition, metabolic pathways are highly dependent on lipid signaling.

CD Bioparticles retains a wide range of lipid systems for customized lipid-based product development and delivers high-purity lipids for research and pharmaceutical product development. To meet scientists’ research needs for high-quality bioactive lipids, CD Bioparticles now offers a range of new products for them to choose from, including but not limited to Agonists, Plant Lipids, Lipid Inhibitors, Lipo-nucleotides, Endocannabinoids, Lipid Activators, Bioactive Ceramides, Acyl Carnitine Lipids, Lysyl-phosphatidylglycerol (Lys-PG), and Diacylglycerol Pyrophosphate (DGPP).

For example, Synaptamide (Catalog: CDFCB015), a new addition to Agonists. Synaptamide (162758-94-3) is an anandamide-like lipid mediator produced by DHA in the brain. It stimulates neurite outgrowth, synaptogenesis, and glutamatergic synaptic activity in developing hippocampal neurons at 10-100 nM, and efficiently induces neuronal differentiation of neural stem cells. In addition, Synaptamide also promotes coRoom temperature axon growth by modulating Hedgehog signaling, and binds and activates the orphan receptor GPR110, thus stimulating cAMP production at low nM concentrations, as well as reducing LPS-induced TNFa production in microglia and ameliorating LPS-induced neuroinflammation in a mouse model.

As for Lipid Inhibitors, CD Bioparticles offers Ezetimibe (Catalog: CDFCB007) for lab researchers. Ezetimibe (163222-33-1) inhibits cholesterol absorption in the intestine by preventing the absorption of cholesterol by the Niemann-Pick C1-like 1 (NPC1L1) protein, a cholesterol transport chamber thermostat. It undergoes rapid glucuronidation in the intestine where the glucuronide binds NPC1L1, and inhibits dengue virus infection in Huh-7 cells by blocking cholesterol transport, thus ameliorating steatohepatitis by activation of autophagy and inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome.

CD Bioparticles also supports customized synthesis and production. Its comprehensive lipid-related research services range from raw materials to custom kits and analytical services. In addition, its experienced research team is capable of developing surface-labeled, PEGylated, fluorescent, and other liposome formulations, guaranteeing lipid products of high quality.

For more information about Bioactive Lipids or lipid systems, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.net.

