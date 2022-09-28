Stern Pinball Released New James Bond 007 Pinball Machine

Denver, CO, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — Stern Pinball, Inc. released a brand new line of pinball machines in celebration of the classic James Bond films. The series, which will feature original 007 actor Sean Connery available in Pro Edition, Premium Edition, and Limited Edition (LE), hopes to recapture the essence of what made these movies so great. In addition, Stern Pinball will also be releasing a special James Bond 007 60th Anniversary Limited Edition pinball machine featuring all six James Bond actors.

Dr. No (1962) was the film that truly started it all for James Bond, characterized by electrifying action sequences, innovative gadgets, unforgettable characters and villains, and much more. This is the movie that time cannot forget Sean Connery as 007, in what would be one of his most famous roles.

The 007 legend highlights the iconic Dr. No, From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971) on Stern’s James Bond cornerstone pinball machine. Players are taken on a thrilling ride through the world of espionage in Stern’s James Bond 007 pinball machine. Filled with action, players will tackle assignments, join forces with key allies, and put an end to SPECTRE’s devious plans. Film footage and iconic music from some of the most popular 007 films will heighten the experience as players attempt to become legends themselves.

Get gadgets from the Q Branch as pinballs are catapulted out of a specially crafted Aston Martin DB5. Bring down Osato Chemicals’ drop targets to take on SPECTRE at the Bird One rocket base. And hold your breath while being transported by magnetic jetpack across the playfield in zero gravity!

The James Bond 007 pinball machines come with Stern’s award-winning Insider Connected system. This allows players to interact with the game and other players around the world in various ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track their progress, earn new achievements specific to the game, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

The highly collectible Limited Edition is limited to 1,000 machines globally and includes an exclusive full-color mirrored back glass inspired by Thunderball, masterfully adapted cabinet artwork, custom high gloss and powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system with anti-reflection pinball playfield glass and shaker motor. Each machine also comes with a sequentially numbered plaque and Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stern Chairman Gary Stern and President Seth Davis.

The history of James Bond is captured in Stern’s 60th Anniversary Limited Edition pinball machines, which will immerse players in the mythology of 007. The highly collectible 60th Anniversary Limited Edition has a retro-inspired playfield filled with thrilling mechanical action, limited to 500 units worldwide. Fight off Oddjob’s kinetic spinning disc hat, survive 10 drop targets with tactical precision shots, avoid SPECTRE’s evil henchmen who navigate pinballs through four fast-flowing optical spinners, acquire tasks through an in-playfield LCD screen, and score high points on classic-style score reels.

“James Bond is as timeless as pinball. Partnering with EON Productions/Danjaq, MGM Studios, and Aston Martin, we created a pinball adventure capturing the suspense, action, and humor from this beloved film series,” says Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.